The producer of The Lion King Lebo M is not just a great storyteller and composer, but he seems to be excelling in romantical features as well. At this rate, he may be contending for the highest divorce decrees in the land.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The 59-year-old showman is not one to shy away from love. He wears his heart on his sleeve and is not afraid to walk away - and sometimes walk back.

'The Lion King' composer Lebo M and two of soon-to-be five beautiful ex-wives, Angela Casara-Morake and Pretty Samuels. Images: @angelacasara @thereallebo_m, @pretty_samuels

Source: Instagram

Lebo Morake, affectionately known as Lebo M, has seven biological children and five gorgeous ex-wives, which Briefly News brought them together in one compact report.

1. Viveca Gipson: Late 1980s - Early 1990s

Gipson is an American comedian who lives a very private life. Her social media accounts are limited to her close circle, and little is known about the union, only that they shared five years of marital bliss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple shares two children, Zakiya and Nthabiseng.

2. Nandi Ndlovu: 1993 - 2007

Nandi was married to Lebo the longest, boasting 14 years of marital bliss.

The pair met in 1990 at the production set of Lebo's Broadway show, Sarafina, inspired by Mbongeni Ngema.

They share three children: Refilwe, Tshepiso (23) and Thembalethu, who passed away at 14 months old in 2003.

Nandi filed for divorce in 2004 when their long-distance relationship hit the rocks, only to rekindle their flame in 2005.

In 2007, Lebo discovered Nandi's affair, which continued from their split in 2004.

3. Angela Ngani-Casara: 2008 - 2013, 2016 - 2017, 2020 - 2021

Angela married Morake in 2008, bringing her two kids, Mthunzi and Ketzo. They gave birth to Letti in 2011.

The couple tried to make their union work three times but failed. It is rumoured that Lebo tried to rekindle his romance with his former wife, Nandi Ndlovu, during the first period of Angela and Lebo's marriage.

Below is a snap of Angela:

4. Zoe Mthiyane: 2015 - 2016

The songstress met her baby daddy at The Lion King opening in 2014. They got engaged in December 2015 after welcoming their baby Lulu in July.

Theirs was a short stint as they would break up in 2016, five months after their pre nuptials.

Here is a snap of the beauty:

5. Malefu Ntsala: 2019 - 2020

Lebo met Ntsala in 2019, engaging her in the same year. They were done the following year in 2020.

6. Pretty Samuels: 2021 - 2023

In 2021, reports were made that the producer had eyed and secured the president of the Lebo M Foundation, Pretty Samuels.

They were secretly married four months after their new relationship. They celebrated.

Here is a snap of the couple below:

Carol Bouwer scraps Season 2 of Lebo M: Coming Home

In another report by Briefly News, it was reported that Primedia and Carol Bouwer walked away from Morake's reality show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

It is alleged that Bouwer cut ties with Lebo when he failed to account for R3 million set aside by Primedia for the pre-recording of the second season meant to be used in the United States.

The "brother and sister" relationship is said to be irreconcilable after the producer Carol threatened Morake with legal intervention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News