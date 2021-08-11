Lebo M Shares Reasons Why His Marriage to Nandi Ndlovu Goodjohn Fell Apart

Lebo M has revealed some of the reasons why his marriage to Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn fell apart

The reality TV star alleged that his ex-bae cheated on him a couple of times with different people while they were still hitched

The award-winning playwright also shared that the marriage 'ended in tears' because Nandi allegedly cheated on him with his female worker

Reality TV star Lebo M has shared some of the reasons why he broke up with his ex-wife Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn.

The award-winning veteran playwright claimed that Nandi cheated on him a couple of times while they were still hitched. They divorced 14 years back.

Lebo M shared some of the reasons why his marriage to Nandi Ndlovu Goodjohn fell apart.

In a recent interview with Sunday World, the star revealed that Nandi allegedly cheated with a woman while she was still married to him. ZAlebs reports that Nandi allegedly cheated with Lebo's female employee in 2003. She also allegedly cheated with the hubby of their kids' dentist back in 2004.

Lebo M and Angela Ngani-Casara call it quits again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lebo Morake, the famous TV producer, and composer and his wife Angela Ngani-Casara have ended their relationship for the third time.

They had decided to go their separate ways after a failed attempt to build a family together. Social media commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on Twitter and gave some background detail to the situation.

The couple had tried hard to make their relationship work and they revealed they are proud of the effort they put in. Unfortunately, they simply couldn't connect with each other. The family appeared on the reality TV show Lebo M - Coming Home.

Lebo M booted out of luxury Joburg mansion

Briefly News also reported that Lebo M was reportedly kicked out of his rented mansion in Johannesburg. The Lion King producer's landlady has even taken legal action against the media personality. The award-winning composer was evicted recently at his posh golf estate home by the property owner, Elizabeth Leonora Alexander.

When he was being kicked out, the star allegedly damaged curtains, the gas braai, remotes and other valuable items.

According to reports, the Blair Atholl Golf Estate mansion in question appears in the star's reality TV show, Lebo M: Coming Home.

