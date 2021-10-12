Haibo: Rumours Suggest That Lebo M Is Getting Married for the 7th Time

Veteran South African playwright Lebo M, who real name is Lebo Morake, is preparing to get married for the seventh time, according to recent rumours

The reality TV star has reportedly fallen in love again following his highly-publicised divorce from Angela Ngani-Casara

According to weekend reports, Lebo M is apparently dating businesswoman Pretty Samuels, whom he met through a mutual friend

Lebo Morake, who is famously known as Lebo M, is not giving up on love just yet even though he has been married a couple of times before. The Lion King producer's heart has been broken a few times but he is still wiling to walk down the isle.

Recent reports have revealed that the reality TV star is preparing to tie the knot for the seventh time. According to the rumours, the music producer has found love again in the hands of Pretty Samuels. She is a businesswoman.

The father of seven reportedly met Pretty through a mutual friend and they have been all over each other since then. Sunday World reports that Pretty is in her 40s while the world-renowned playwright is 59.

ZAlebs reports that sources close to the situation confirmed that Lebo is dating Pretty following his recent divorce. Lebo M and his last ex-wife Angela Ngani-Casara broke up earlier this year. The star's publicist did not confirm nor deny whether the well-travelled celeb is about to get hitched for the whopping seventh time, according to reports.

Lebo Morake and his wife call it quits again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lebo Morake, the famous producer and composer and his wife Angela Ngani-Casara have ended their relationship for the third time.

They had decided to go their separate ways after a failed attempt to build a family together. Social media commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on Twitter and gave some background detail to the situation.

The couple had tried hard to make their relationship work and they revealed they are proud of the effort they put in. Unfortunately, they simply couldn't connect with each other. The family appeared on the reality TV show Lebo M - Coming Home.

