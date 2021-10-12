Talented rapper Zulu Boy has confirmed that he and his fiancée are expecting another bundle of joy

The Durban Gen actor shared that he's going to be a father for the fourth time and is excited to be welcoming his baby soon

Zulu Boy shared that he is looking forward to meeting his fiancée, Keisha, in November when he travels to the US to see her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zulu Boy is happy to become a father for the fourth time. The rapper is expecting another bundle of joy with his US-based fiancée, Keisha.

Zulu Boy has confirmed that his fiancée is pregnant. Image: @iamzuluboy

Source: Instagram

The KwaZulu-Natal-born musician shared that he's looking forward to welcoming his fourth child into the world. According to reports, the Durban Gen actor last saw Keisha in February this year.

Zulu Boy has not been able to travel to the love of his life due to travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. ZAlebs reports that the star is looking forward to meeting up with his boo in November.

Daily Sun reports that Zulu Boy confirmed that his New York-based bae, who is a journalist, is about to become a mother again.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Heavy K announces he's going to be a dad to a son again

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Heavy K has been blessed with another bundle of joy. The award-winning music producer announced the exciting news recently, according to reports.

The star shared that he's expecting a son with his unnamed partner. The DJ took to Instagram recently to tell his followers about his recent blessings. According to TshisaLIVE, Heavy K told his fans that he is done working on his upcoming album, titled 10 Years Of Heavy-K.

The talented artist also shared that he has scored himself a few international collaborations and remixes. According to the publication, Heavy K posted a snap of his boo's baby bump and captioned his now-deleted post:

"God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter turns 1 month old

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Asante's dad Murdah Bongz is such a proud parent. DJ Zinhle's baby daddy took to social media to celebrate when their little daughter turned 1 month old on Friday, 8 October.

DJ Zinhle gave birth to Asante on 8 September. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosasa, took to Instagram and posted a snap of a birthday cake with Asante at the back. The Black Motion music producer captioned the post:

"We are one month old today," he wrote, according to ZAlebs.

Source: Briefly.co.za