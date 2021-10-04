Halala: Heavy K Proudly Announces He's Going to Be a Dad to a Son Again

Heavy K has excitedly revealed to his social media followers that he's going to become a daddy again

The award-winning Mzansi musician made the announcement on Twitter recently and even shared a snap of his bae's baby bump

The music producer is preparing to drop a new album in celebration of having been in the music industry for 10 years

Heavy K has been blessed with another bundle of joy. The award-winning music producer announced the exciting news recently, according to reports.

Heavy K is going to be a father to a son again.

Source: Instagram

The star shared that he's expecting a son with his unnamed partner. The DJ took to Instagram recently to tell his followers about his recent blessings.

According to TshisaLIVE, Heavy K told his fans that he is done working on his upcoming album titled 10 Years Of Heavy-K. The talented artist also shared that he has scored himself a few international collabs and remixes.

According to the publication, Heavy K posted a snap of his boo's baby bump and captioned his now-deleted post:

"God has trusted me yet again with another lil' boy."

Heavy K opens up about difficulties after losing his mom

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that heavy Heavy K has opened up about some of the difficulties he has endured ever since he lost his mother back in 2015.

The talented music producer told his fans that he has not been performing at his best since the passing of his mom. The star took to social media and shared that he had to take a back seat for a while because his life had been moving at a fast pace at the time.

Taking to Instagram, the star expressed that he is now ready to start a new chapter in his life. The musician is preparing to drop a new project titled Indonga. His fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing platform to share their thoughts on his post. sontshikazi_lee said:

"You've always been one of the best producers in S.A And sometimes we have to go through things to become the best version of ourselves."

