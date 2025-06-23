“People Test God”: Man Taunts Wild Hippo in Video, Sparks Outrage in South Africa

A viral video of a man taunting a wild hippo, putting his life in danger, spread on social media

Hippos, known for their territorial aggression, are responsible for more deaths than lions or crocodiles in Africa

Social media users condemn the man’s actions, calling for responsible wildlife interaction and legal action

A video circulating on social media has left Mzansi shocked and concerned after a man was captured taunting a wild hippopotamus near a water body, putting his life at serious risk.

The video of a man taunting a hippo sparked amusement and concern among many viewers.

Source: UGC

Man taunts a wild hippo

The now-viral footage posted by hypelink_sa on 20 June 2025 shows the unidentified man making loud noises and mock gestures toward the large animal while standing dangerously close to the water’s edge. The hippo, visibly agitated, can be seen briefly lunging in his direction before retreating.

The online community was amused by the man's reckless behaviour. Hippos, though herbivorous, are known to be extremely territorial and aggressive, especially when they feel threatened. According to Wildlife Discovery, they are responsible for more human deaths in Africa than lions or crocodiles.

Social media users were quick to condemn the incident, with many calling for action against the man for endangering both himself and the animal.

The video has sparked public conversations around responsible tourism and human interaction with wildlife. Some online users are urging the public to refrain from such behaviour and to report any similar incidents to the relevant authorities.

Watch the video.

People chime in on man and hippo moment

People have reacted strongly to the viral video of a man taunting a hippo, expressing outrage over his reckless behaviour and urging stricter laws to prevent such dangerous interactions with wildlife.

Molokoramakadi said:

"Guys, you know this thing can run mos."

Pummie_mtshemla wrote:

"People test God, sana."

Michuemenalo expressed:

"I like how he forgets it's a lot faster than him."

Nkanyisobngubane added:

"That thing can outrun you."

Siyacotton Art replied:

"It could be his last dance moves."

Taku_3210 commented:

"Hippos are estimated to kill around 500 people per year in Africa."

Hardt0reach stated:

"And a hippo can accelerate, you know."

A video of a man taunting a hippo left many people both amused and concerned.

Source: UGC

