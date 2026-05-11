A new online grocery store called Still Good launched in South Africa and has already saved shoppers close to R4,000,000

The platform now operates through more than 174 Pick'n Pay, Spar and Food Lovers Market stores across seven provinces

Interestingly, the data shows that most orders are coming from wealthier suburbs rather than lower-income areas

A man paying for groceries. Images: Freepik/Freepik

Source: UGC

Grocery prices in South Africa aren't getting any easier, but a new online store is giving shoppers a way to spend much less without compromising on quality.

BusinessTech reported on 10 March 2026 that Still Good, an online grocery platform that sells near-expiry, discounted and surplus products, has been making serious waves since launching in May 2025. In just six months, the company saved South African shoppers nearly R4,000,000.

Still Good CEO Steffen Burrows said the idea grew out of a very real problem he witnessed working in retail. In some stores, as much as 10% of all food is thrown away every single day. The business started by selling mystery bags filled with unsold food nearing its sell-by date, giving those products a second home rather than a bin.

The platform has become a full online marketplace covering groceries, snacks, toiletries, cosmetics, electronics and even perfumes. Products come from wholesalers and suppliers with excess or slow-moving stock, and prices average about 60% below retail.

How Still Good works and where to find it?

Shoppers can browse the online store and either collect from a participating Pick'n Pay, Spar or Food Lovers Market during a designated window near the end of the day. They could also use The Courier Guy's locker system for delivery. Orders collected via locker can be picked up within 48 hours using a PIN, which Burrows says has become one of the most popular options.

Still Good is currently available in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, the Free State and the North West. Limpopo is the only province not yet covered.

One thing Burrows is keen to clear up is the confusion around sell-by and best-before dates. Best-before simply means the product is at its peak quality up to that date. It doesn't mean the product is unsafe to eat after that point, and most of Still Good's stock falls within a short window around that date and remains perfectly fine to use.

Meat and deli items are excluded from the mystery bags for food safety reasons, but everything else is fair game.

Read the full story on BusinessTech.

The fruit aisle in the grocery store. Images: StockSnap/Pixabay

Source: UGC

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