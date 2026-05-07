A woman posted a TikTok video showing people that she went on an insanely big shopping trip

The lady let people know that she had an insanely big budget for shopping for all of her family members

South Africans were floored after the woman posted a vlog of her very expensive grocery shopping mission

In a TikTok video, a South African woman let people know that she was making her dreams come true. The lady always wanted to provide for her family, and she got the chance.

A woman showed the groceries she purchased on six-figure budget. Image: @khutjiethegreat

Source: TikTok

The lady practically spared no expense as she posted about the huge grocery bill she racked up on 6 May 2026. The lady left people amazed after she posted about her grocery trip on a limited budget.

In a video on TikTok by @khutjiethegreat, a woman posted that she was excited to be buying groceries. So far, she had R30,000 worth of groceries in her trolley, and she revealed that her budget was a whopping R100, 000. The lady said she was shopping for her mother and grandmother, presumably covering different households. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by women's grocery by Jet

People were floored after the woman explained that her budget was practically unlimited. South Africans were impressed by the lady who was doing the most to take care of her family. Read the comments below:

South Africans admired the woman buying food from her family. Image: August de Richelieu / Pexels

Source: UGC

mme madire applauded:

"God bless you more... That's my wish, but oe day I will make it."

Sis Dee gushed:

"Ho thaba popelo e eileng ya otshwara nine months....she is blessed ele kannete asa phela asa bona.😍Mme motswadi💞"

Via ❤️added:

"God will continue to bless you, for taking good care of granny 💗🙏"

Commission Kgoale applauded:

"May your business grow triple for you to continue feeding your grandmother and your mom, best job ever."

👑Female Deity said:

"Hebanna, I met you at the gym last week😳. Gante, you're such an inspiration 🥰. You're such a wonderful soul. Modimo a go okeletse 🙏"

-KGADI YA DITAU 🦁 was in awe of her:

"iYooo mom en grandma , ke tseo mogirl 👌👌🥰🥰🥰🥰 keep it up love you."

Vukho VYBS added:

"This is one thing I wish I could do for my mom and gogo..... I will connect to the spirit of money🥰"

khosi808 was moved:

"I used to do this for my mom , may her soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️"

khanyisangobuhle related to the woman providing for her family:

"That has been my dream since high school ❤️😇since I can’t afford it yet, I play food stokvel for December when the food comes, my granny always cries 😢 😂😇"

Other Briefly News stories about groceries

A woman who is part of a family of five left her family after she went shopping on a very tight budget.

South Africans were also amazed by a woman who made their tiny budget go a long way by purchasing basics.

Online users could not stop raving about the grocery purchases that a woman made for a household of two in a video.

Source: Briefly News