South African Woman's 6-Figure Grocery Budget in TikTok Video Amazes South Africa
- A woman posted a TikTok video showing people that she went on an insanely big shopping trip
- The lady let people know that she had an insanely big budget for shopping for all of her family members
- South Africans were floored after the woman posted a vlog of her very expensive grocery shopping mission
In a TikTok video, a South African woman let people know that she was making her dreams come true. The lady always wanted to provide for her family, and she got the chance.
The lady practically spared no expense as she posted about the huge grocery bill she racked up on 6 May 2026. The lady left people amazed after she posted about her grocery trip on a limited budget.
In a video on TikTok by @khutjiethegreat, a woman posted that she was excited to be buying groceries. So far, she had R30,000 worth of groceries in her trolley, and she revealed that her budget was a whopping R100, 000. The lady said she was shopping for her mother and grandmother, presumably covering different households. Watch the video below:
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South Africa amazed by women's grocery by Jet
People were floored after the woman explained that her budget was practically unlimited. South Africans were impressed by the lady who was doing the most to take care of her family. Read the comments below:
mme madire applauded:
"God bless you more... That's my wish, but oe day I will make it."
Sis Dee gushed:
"Ho thaba popelo e eileng ya otshwara nine months....she is blessed ele kannete asa phela asa bona.😍Mme motswadi💞"
Via ❤️added:
"God will continue to bless you, for taking good care of granny 💗🙏"
Commission Kgoale applauded:
"May your business grow triple for you to continue feeding your grandmother and your mom, best job ever."
👑Female Deity said:
"Hebanna, I met you at the gym last week😳. Gante, you're such an inspiration 🥰. You're such a wonderful soul. Modimo a go okeletse 🙏"
-KGADI YA DITAU 🦁 was in awe of her:
"iYooo mom en grandma , ke tseo mogirl 👌👌🥰🥰🥰🥰 keep it up love you."
Vukho VYBS added:
"This is one thing I wish I could do for my mom and gogo..... I will connect to the spirit of money🥰"
khosi808 was moved:
"I used to do this for my mom , may her soul continue to rest in peace 🕊️"
khanyisangobuhle related to the woman providing for her family:
"That has been my dream since high school ❤️😇since I can’t afford it yet, I play food stokvel for December when the food comes, my granny always cries 😢 😂😇"
Other Briefly News stories about groceries
- A woman who is part of a family of five left her family after she went shopping on a very tight budget.
- South Africans were also amazed by a woman who made their tiny budget go a long way by purchasing basics.
- Online users could not stop raving about the grocery purchases that a woman made for a household of two in a video.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za