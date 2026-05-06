A TikTok video captured a hilarious sight of a woman who was in the farming space performing one of her duties

Online users were stunned after the hardworking lady showed people that she was going above and beyond the call of duty

The viral post of the woman showing off an unexpected expertise when working on the farm left many viewers on TikTok stunned

In a video on TikTok, a female farmer amazed people with her skills using heavy farming equipment. The lady let people see just how much skill she possesses.

A woman drove a tractor in a TikTok video. Image: @vuyoqeluchiya4

Source: TikTok

The post shared on 3 May 2026 left many people stunned. Many viewers felt that the woman was impressive for showing how multi-talented she is.

In a TikTok video by @vuyoqeluchiya4 a woman in farming was spotted on a tractor and driving it, showing she has some experience. The lady was manoeuvring the agricultural vehicle with expertise as she ploughed through a field. She is a farmer who specialises in tractors, and her profile is a testament to her expertise as she drives different tractors. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about woman in tractor

Many people thought that the lady who was using the tractor was impressive. Online users were thoroughly amazed and saw how well she controlled the tractor. According to Food for Mzansi, women make 30% of farmers in South Africa. Only 20% of management positions in agriculture and related sectors are occupied by women. The TikTokker is one of the women who break down barriers and redefine what it means to be a player in the agricultural industry. Many were inspired by the lady, and they raved about her. Read the comments below:

The woman driving the tractor is a farmer in South Africa. Image: @vuyoqeluchiya4

Source: TikTok

Sibonelo Raphael admired the woman's tractor driving skills:

"I wish god give me a wife that can do this yeses that my dream😂"

elix was impressed by the lady:

"Malema said that we don't have skill...what is this?"

Oti noticed the model tractor she was using:

"Very powerful England tractor 165 MESSEY FERGUSON.'

ronaldmakgabo said:

"😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 My mother thinks it's AI...Can't argue with her 😂🤣"

Wiseman exclaimed:

"Yeyi amanye amadoda are very lucky."

Farm boy🚜🚛🪿🐔🐣one🙋‍♂️ 👨 added:

"I’m very proud of her🥰"

Rain was in awe of the lady:

"Such a wonderful, adorable wife."

khumza wrote:

"Mbokodo, I salute you, very few abangayenza le tractor 🚜 inzima stering wheel 😳😳"

Gijimanembazo applauded the woman:

"Eish owami usahlulwa yiquantum🥰🥰 "

Other Briefly News stories about farmers

Source: Briefly News