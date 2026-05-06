South African Female Farmer Amazes with Tractor Mastery in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video captured a hilarious sight of a woman who was in the farming space performing one of her duties
- Online users were stunned after the hardworking lady showed people that she was going above and beyond the call of duty
- The viral post of the woman showing off an unexpected expertise when working on the farm left many viewers on TikTok stunned
In a video on TikTok, a female farmer amazed people with her skills using heavy farming equipment. The lady let people see just how much skill she possesses.
The post shared on 3 May 2026 left many people stunned. Many viewers felt that the woman was impressive for showing how multi-talented she is.
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In a TikTok video by @vuyoqeluchiya4 a woman in farming was spotted on a tractor and driving it, showing she has some experience. The lady was manoeuvring the agricultural vehicle with expertise as she ploughed through a field. She is a farmer who specialises in tractors, and her profile is a testament to her expertise as she drives different tractors. Watch the video below:
SA jokes about woman in tractor
Many people thought that the lady who was using the tractor was impressive. Online users were thoroughly amazed and saw how well she controlled the tractor. According to Food for Mzansi, women make 30% of farmers in South Africa. Only 20% of management positions in agriculture and related sectors are occupied by women. The TikTokker is one of the women who break down barriers and redefine what it means to be a player in the agricultural industry. Many were inspired by the lady, and they raved about her. Read the comments below:
Sibonelo Raphael admired the woman's tractor driving skills:
"I wish god give me a wife that can do this yeses that my dream😂"
elix was impressed by the lady:
"Malema said that we don't have skill...what is this?"
Oti noticed the model tractor she was using:
"Very powerful England tractor 165 MESSEY FERGUSON.'
ronaldmakgabo said:
"😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 My mother thinks it's AI...Can't argue with her 😂🤣"
Wiseman exclaimed:
"Yeyi amanye amadoda are very lucky."
Farm boy🚜🚛🪿🐔🐣one🙋♂️ 👨 added:
"I’m very proud of her🥰"
Rain was in awe of the lady:
"Such a wonderful, adorable wife."
khumza wrote:
"Mbokodo, I salute you, very few abangayenza le tractor 🚜 inzima stering wheel 😳😳"
Gijimanembazo applauded the woman:
"Eish owami usahlulwa yiquantum🥰🥰 "
Other Briefly News stories about farmers
- A female farmer left people thoroughly impressed after sharing a viral video of her hard work and progress in a TikTok video.
- Mzansi was inspired by a woman who gave people a look at the way she kept working on her farm despite major hurdles that stood in her way.
- Online users were stunned by a woman who sold her house so that she could start pursuing her dream of being a farmer.
- A KZN farmer left many South Africans inspired after she encouraged others to start with the little that they own in a TikTok post.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za