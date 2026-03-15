At just 26, Vryheid farmer Amahle Ngema is building a name for herself in commercial crop farming

The young farmer, who supplies local markets, is paving a way in a largely male-dominated field

As the world marks International Women’s Day, she is encouraging young women to pursue opportunities in agriculture

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Vryheid farmer Amahle Ngema (26) is building a name for herself in commercial crop farming. Image supplied

Source: UGC

VRYHEID — As the world celebrated International Women’s Day on 8 March 2026, stories of women breaking barriers and building futures in traditionally male-dominated industries are taking centre stage.

Among them is 26-year-old Amahle Ngema from Vryheid, a young farmer who is steadily carving out a name for herself in the agricultural sector. Through determination, resilience and a deep passion for farming, Ngema is proving that young women can thrive in agriculture.

A lifestyle rooted in farming

Ngema is primarily a commercial crop farmer who grows various grains depending on the season. While she also keeps livestock, she says the scale of her livestock farming is still growing.

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Her journey into farming began in 2021 when her father bought a farm. At just 21 years old, she asked him if she could lease the land and begin farming on her own.

For Ngema, farming was never a random career choice

“Farming for me is not something I just decided to do one day. It’s more of a lifestyle. I’ve always been passionate about horticulture and grain production,”she said

Facing the highs and lows of farming

Like many farmers, Ngema’s journey has been shaped by both successes and setbacks. She describes her experience so far as “50/50 good and bad”, largely because farming is heavily dependent on weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall has sometimes spoiled grain crops and caused soil erosion, while extreme heat has also taken its toll. In 2023, severe temperatures destroyed her green pepper and spinach crops. Despite these challenges, she says the wins she has experienced along the way continue to motivate her.

“Some seasons have been really great, and I have made some wins. So it’s not all bad and not all good,” she said.

Supplying the local community

Ngema’s produce supports several local buyers in and around Vryheid. She supplies food to women who run feeding schemes for primary schools, local fruit and vegetable shops and community markets.

One of her proudest milestones came in 2022 when she was able to supply produce to a local branch of Pick'n Pay. The opportunity marked an important step in growing her farming business and expanding her reach.

Creating opportunities for young people

Beyond producing crops, Ngema is also passionate about helping young people gain practical experience in agriculture.

She regularly takes in students who require in-service training from nearby institutions such as Amajuba TVET College. These students rotate through her farm as part of their practical training. Ngema says the arrangement benefits both sides.

“It’s a win-win situation because once they are placed, they can receive a stipend while also gaining valuable real-life experience in the field,” she explains.

Growing a vision for the future

Ngema’s ambitions stretch far beyond her current operations. She hopes to lease more land in the future to expand production and grow her agricultural business.

Her goal is to move beyond supplying her town and eventually distribute produce across the entire province, and one day throughout South Africa.

She also hopes to increase the number of livestock she owns and eventually enter the commercial livestock farming space.

Advice to young women in agriculture

As a young woman who has already navigated the challenges of starting a farming business, Ngema encourages other aspiring female farmers to start small and remain patient.

“I would tell young women to take baby steps,” she says. “Start with one or two hectares and grow from there. Learn as much as you can about the field before putting in money.”

She also stresses the importance of perseverance.

“Do not be discouraged by losses, they are expected. It can take five to ten years for farmers to really get things right and start seeing profits. Farming is a labour of love. It’s not something you do for overnight wealth, so hold on and keep going. You will get there,” she said.

Amahle Ngema is paving her own way in a largely male-dominated field. Image supplied and Siegfried Layla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lady farmer inspires all women

In other inspirational woman news, Briefly News reported that Kea Motsemme, a lady farmer, shared about her journey into the male-dominated industry. Kea let all women out there know that it is possible and that they should not hold back in pursuing their dreams.

Source: Briefly News