On Monday, 25 May 2026, Gareth Cliff launched a new show, The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing show

Cliff already hosts The Gareth Cliff Show and The Truth Report Take Down, which both air on YouTube

He also shared details about what the new show will focus on and how it will be released

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Gareth Cliff introduced a daily 15-minute news podcast for busy listeners. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has launched another podcast. The seasoned TV and radio presenter already hosts the Gareth Cliff Show, which premieres every Friday on YouTube, and The Truth Report Take Down, which airs Mondays on the same platform.

Cliff, who launched CliffCentral.com, an online content hub that specialises in podcasting and online radio with broadcasting veteran Rina Broomberg, announced the launch of his new baby, The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing, on Saturday, 23 May 2026. Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, he explained it would be a daily briefing of content he would want to listen to himself. The post was captioned:

“Do you really need more content — or just better content? The internet solved access to information, but it did not solve wisdom, context, discernment, or signal-to-noise ratio. After 22,000+ hours of interviews, analysis, broadcasting, and public discourse, I’ve decided to build the kind of daily briefing I’d actually want to consume myself. Short. Sharp. Clear. Useful. A daily operating system for understanding the world properly. The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing. Launching next week.”

See the post below:

Gareth Cliff launches new daily podcast

In another post shared on Sunday, 24 May 2026, the outspoken broadcaster hinted at what The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing would be about. He shared that the daily podcast would air every day at 7 am. The post was captioned:

“Need someone to filter the chaos for you every morning, with zero bs? We now live in a world where information is infinite, but meaning is scarce. AI can generate content endlessly. That doesn’t make it useful. So, I’ve created a daily briefing designed to cut through noise and give you a calm, structured understanding of what actually matters. Clarity. The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing. Available tomorrow from 7 am.”

See the post below:

On Monday, 25 May 2025, Gareth Cliff shared links to the first episode of The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing, which consists of curated world news explained in under 15 minutes. The Truth Report Take Down host suggested that the podcast will be available for a fee on Apple Podcasts. The post was captioned:

“The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing for Monday 25th May- on Apple Podcasts, free for a few days.”

See the post below:

It is unclear whether The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing will be available only to paying listeners on Spotify in the future. He shared a link to the first episode of the podcast on Spotify with a tweet that read:

“The Gareth Cliff Daily Briefing: Monday 25th May. Check it out on Spotify for free.”

See the post below:

Gareth Cliff explained what his new podcast is about. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff advises Julius Malema after 5-year prison sentence

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff advised Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema ahead of his appeal against a five-year sentence for discharging a firearm during a party rally.

In a video that premiered on The Truth Report YouTube channel, Cliff shared what Malema must do to boost the chances of his appeal succeeding.

Source: Briefly News