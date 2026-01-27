Inside Will Reeve's net worth and his journey from ESPN to ABC News
Will Reeve's net worth is estimated to be between $2 and $5 million, which he built through his work as a journalist and news correspondent. His financial success is rooted in a job he considers a privilege, as he told Good Morning America in an interview:
It's an unfathomable privilege to get to do what I do. I travel the world, meet interesting people, and tell important stories as my job.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Will Reeve’s net worth has grown into the millions
- His media career began at ESPN in 2014
- Exploring Will Reeve’s inheritance from his parents
- Where does Will Reeve live now?
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Will Reeve is an American journalist who began his media career at ESPN.
- He joined ABC News in 2018, where he reports for Good Morning America and World News Tonight.
- His assignments at ABC earned Emmy nominations, including coverage of wildfires and the Mission to Mars special.
- He inherited part of his parents’ estate, valued at approximately $10 million, and continues to support their foundation.
Profile summary
Full name
William Elliot Reeve
Date of birth
7 June 1992
Age
33 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA
Current residence
New York, United States
Nationality
American
Mother
Dana Reeve
Father
Christopher Reeve
Siblings
Two (half-siblings)
Relationship status
Engaged
Fiancée
Amanda Dubin
School
Brunswick School
College
Middlebury College
Profession
Journalist, reporter, actor, philanthropist
Social media
Will Reeve’s net worth has grown into the millions
According to The Sun, the Emmy-nominated correspondent has an estimated net worth of $2 to $5 million, accumulated over more than a decade in journalism. During a 2025 interview with The Print on Will Reeve's career, he spoke about how his passion guided him into journalism. He said:
It has to be a core part of who you are…I realised as an ambitious person, I should channel my energies into the things that I’m really passionate about, which is what led me to journalism.
His media career began at ESPN in 2014
The American journalist began his broadcasting career as an ESPN reporter after graduating from Middlebury College in 2014 with a degree in English and American Literature.
While at ESPN, Will Reeve contributed to SportsCenter, College Gameday, E:60, ESPN Radio, and anchored the weekly MSG Hockey Show in New York City. In an interview with ESPN Front Row, he explained his career choice:
I always dreamed of getting to talk about sports...I started considering professions that would combine writing, sports, and talking. Sports broadcasting was the obvious answer. ESPN was obviously the place to be.
The journalist joined ABC News in 2018
As reported by Detpress, Will Reeve's ABC career began in 2018 as a national correspondent, reporting across Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline, and ABC News Live.
Since joining ABC News, he has covered major events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and the World Cup. While Will Reeve's salary at ABC News is not publicly disclosed, ZipRecruiter estimates that correspondents typically earn $48,090 to $63,500 annually.
His work has also earned Emmy nominations, including one in 2019 for his coverage of the California wildfires and another in 2022 for co-anchoring Mission to Mars: Live.
He has also ventured into acting
The ABC News correspondent has also explored acting, making a cameo as a reporter in the superhero film Superman (2025). While discussing his role in Superman, Will Reeve said it was a tribute to his late father, Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed the DC superhero. He told the New York Post:
I was honoured…it was a nice homage, I think, to my dad, who for millions of people has been Superman for generations, and for the filmmakers of this new version of Superman.
Will Reeve's movie credits include a voice-over in the animated film Everyone’s Hero (2006), as IMDb noted. He has also had roles in the TV films In the Gloaming (1997) and The Brooke Ellison Story (2004).
Exploring Will Reeve’s inheritance from his parents
Will Reeve lost both of his parents by the age of 13. His father, Christopher Reeve, died in 2004, followed by his mother, Dana Reeve, in 2006. They had a combined net worth of around $10 million.
He now serves on the board of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and as a national ambassador, honouring his parents. Will told PEOPLE:
I think that the foundation is one way, one tangible way, that his legacy and my mom’s legacy will always live on.
Where does Will Reeve live now?
The television personality lives in New York City, where he continues his work as a correspondent for ABC News. He shares his home with his fiancée, Amanda Dubin, a New York-based event planner recognised for her work in luxury and corporate events.
Frequently asked questions
- What was Christopher Reeve's net worth when he died? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the late actor was worth $10 million at the time of his passing.
- What was Will Reeve's cameo in Superman? He had a cameo as a field reporter during the chaotic Metropolis battle.
- Is Will Reeve married? The news correspondent is currently engaged to fiancée Amanda Dubin.
Conclusion
While he continues to pursue his passion as a journalist and correspondent, Will Reeve’s net worth has grown into the millions. His success is a testament to his hard work and a way of honouring his parents, Christopher and Dana Reeve.
