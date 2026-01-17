A look at Clint Harp's net worth: How rich is the Fixer Upper star?

Clint Harp’s net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects years of perseverance, setbacks, and hard-earned success in woodworking and television entertainment.

Fixer Upper star Clint Harp. Photo: @clintharpofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Clint Harp is an American carpenter, television personality, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $2 million .

. He rose to prominence as a regular on HGTV’s Fixer Upper after meeting Chip Gaines in 2012 , which reignited his passion for woodworking.

after , which reignited his passion for woodworking. His income streams have included TV appearances and productions, a furniture company, book sales, and public speaking engagements.

Profile summary

Full name Clint Harp Date of birth November 16, 1977 Age 48 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Spouse Kelly Harp Children Camille, Holly, Hudson Profession Carpenter, TV personality, entrepreneur, author Net worth $2 million Notable shows Fixer Upper, Wood Work, Restoration Road Social media Instagram Facebook

Clint Harp's net worth is estimated at $2 million

According to Closer Weekly, Clint Harp has accumulated an estimated net worth of $2 million. While his early pursuit of woodworking was not immediately profitable, long-term stability eventually came through television exposure and subsequent entrepreneurial ventures.

Clint Harp’s television earnings were reportedly preceded by a challenging childhood and an even more difficult early adulthood, during which he moved frequently. Following his parents’ divorce, he lived primarily with his mother and stepfather and often wore hand-me-down clothes. Speaking to the Houston Chronicle about his upbringing, he said:

I came from a background where we had what we needed, but we never had more than that. And by ‘needed,’ it was the absolute basics.

Facts about Clint Harp. Photo: @clintharpofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How Clint Harp rose to prominence

Clint earned a business degree from Baylor University. After struggling to secure employment immediately after graduation, he became a youth minister at a church. He and his wife, Kelly, later helped establish several church communities while living in Europe, a venture that led to significant debt and forced their return to the United States.

Upon returning, Harp took on various odd jobs before eventually securing a lucrative medical sales position that paid approximately $120,000 per year. Despite the financial stability it offered, the role left him unfulfilled. He told The Columbus Dispatch:

I never really wanted to be a salesman, but I did not have a lot of options.

In 2011, Harp resigned from his high-paying job to pursue his passion for furniture making and relocated his family to Waco, Texas. He founded Harp Design Co., but the financial risk placed his family close to bankruptcy within four months.

His partnership with Chip Gaines led to his big break

Clint Harp’s financial breakthrough began with a chance encounter with Chip and Joanna Gaines at a gas station in early 2012. That brief conversation led to a professional partnership and Harp’s casting on Fixer Upper, which premiered in 2013 and significantly expanded his public profile.

While his exact earnings per episode were never disclosed, the show’s 19 million viewers in its first season boosted his visibility. Nicki Swift reported that the exposure elevated his furniture brand to national recognition and contributed substantially to his overall success.

Clint Harp with his wife and three children. Photo: @clintharpofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He co-founded Harp Design Co.

Harp Design Co., co-founded by Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly, played a significant role in building his net worth with over 20 employees at its peak. The company reportedly closed in January 2023, allowing the family to prioritise parenting, education, and other professional commitments.

While this decision marked the end of a major income stream, Harp continued to focus on his television career and related ventures.

Clint’s TV career and authorship contributed to increased earnings

According to Realtor, Clint’s television career expanded beyond Fixer Upper with the launch of Wood Work on the DIY Network, which he co-hosted with his wife. He currently earns from Restoration Road on the Magnolia Network.

His memoir, Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story, has also contributed to his overall net worth.

Clint’s departure from Fixer Upper led to speculation about his relationship with the Gaines family. The Things said that Harp has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Chip and Joanna Gaines for the opportunity and support they provided throughout his career.

Clint Harp and his family during a family vacation in June 2024 to Asheville, North Carolina. Photo: @clintharpofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Clint Harp's renovated house is a tourist attraction

One notable asset associated with Harp is the renovated 1913 home that once served as the family residence. The Harps lived in the property for two years before converting it into a rental.

This decision later resulted in legal disputes reportedly valued at over $1 million. The List noted that the property was eventually listed for sale and sold at a significantly reduced price in 2024.

Clint and Kelly Harp are still happily married

The couple has been married for over two decades and has built both their family and financial life together. According to Closer Weekly, they have three children: Camille, Holly, and Hudson.

L-R: Clint Harp, Abner Ramirez, Amanda Sudano and Andrew Zimmern at the Polo Bar on July 15, 2021. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Does Clint still live in the house from Fixer Upper ? The Harp family no longer lives in the house, as increased public attention made privacy difficult.

The Harp family no longer lives in the house, as increased public attention made privacy difficult. How much is the Magnolia brand worth? The Magnolia brand is valued at approximately $750 million.

The Magnolia brand is valued at approximately $750 million. What is the net worth of the Fixer Upper family? Chip and Joanna Gaines have a combined net worth estimated at $50 million.

Conclusion

Clint Harp’s net worth exemplifies the potential for overcoming significant challenges through resilience, determination, and deliberate decision-making. His success has also been strongly supported by the commitment and partnership of his wife, Kelly.

READ MORE: Damola Adamolekun's net worth: From Harvard grad to Red Lobster CEO

As Briefly.co.za published, Damola Adamolekun’s salary and equities helped him earn several million dollars.

He has held executive roles at several companies, including Paulson & Co., P.F. Chang’s, and, currently, Red Lobster. Damola does not believe in work-life balance, a mindset he credits for his success.

Source: Briefly News