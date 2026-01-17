A look at Clint Harp's net worth: How rich is the Fixer Upper star?
Clint Harp’s net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects years of perseverance, setbacks, and hard-earned success in woodworking and television entertainment.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Clint Harp's net worth is estimated at $2 million
- How Clint Harp rose to prominence
- Clint and Kelly Harp are still happily married
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Clint Harp is an American carpenter, television personality, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $2 million.
- He rose to prominence as a regular on HGTV’s Fixer Upper after meeting Chip Gaines in 2012, which reignited his passion for woodworking.
- His income streams have included TV appearances and productions, a furniture company, book sales, and public speaking engagements.
Profile summary
Full name
Clint Harp
Date of birth
November 16, 1977
Age
48 years old (as of January 2026)
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Current residence
United States
Nationality
American
Spouse
Kelly Harp
Children
Camille, Holly, Hudson
Profession
Carpenter, TV personality, entrepreneur, author
Net worth
$2 million
Notable shows
Fixer Upper, Wood Work, Restoration Road
Social media
Clint Harp's net worth is estimated at $2 million
According to Closer Weekly, Clint Harp has accumulated an estimated net worth of $2 million. While his early pursuit of woodworking was not immediately profitable, long-term stability eventually came through television exposure and subsequent entrepreneurial ventures.
Clint Harp’s television earnings were reportedly preceded by a challenging childhood and an even more difficult early adulthood, during which he moved frequently. Following his parents’ divorce, he lived primarily with his mother and stepfather and often wore hand-me-down clothes. Speaking to the Houston Chronicle about his upbringing, he said:
I came from a background where we had what we needed, but we never had more than that. And by ‘needed,’ it was the absolute basics.
How Clint Harp rose to prominence
Clint earned a business degree from Baylor University. After struggling to secure employment immediately after graduation, he became a youth minister at a church. He and his wife, Kelly, later helped establish several church communities while living in Europe, a venture that led to significant debt and forced their return to the United States.
Upon returning, Harp took on various odd jobs before eventually securing a lucrative medical sales position that paid approximately $120,000 per year. Despite the financial stability it offered, the role left him unfulfilled. He told The Columbus Dispatch:
I never really wanted to be a salesman, but I did not have a lot of options.
In 2011, Harp resigned from his high-paying job to pursue his passion for furniture making and relocated his family to Waco, Texas. He founded Harp Design Co., but the financial risk placed his family close to bankruptcy within four months.
His partnership with Chip Gaines led to his big break
Clint Harp’s financial breakthrough began with a chance encounter with Chip and Joanna Gaines at a gas station in early 2012. That brief conversation led to a professional partnership and Harp’s casting on Fixer Upper, which premiered in 2013 and significantly expanded his public profile.
While his exact earnings per episode were never disclosed, the show’s 19 million viewers in its first season boosted his visibility. Nicki Swift reported that the exposure elevated his furniture brand to national recognition and contributed substantially to his overall success.
He co-founded Harp Design Co.
Harp Design Co., co-founded by Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly, played a significant role in building his net worth with over 20 employees at its peak. The company reportedly closed in January 2023, allowing the family to prioritise parenting, education, and other professional commitments.
While this decision marked the end of a major income stream, Harp continued to focus on his television career and related ventures.
Clint’s TV career and authorship contributed to increased earnings
According to Realtor, Clint’s television career expanded beyond Fixer Upper with the launch of Wood Work on the DIY Network, which he co-hosted with his wife. He currently earns from Restoration Road on the Magnolia Network.
His memoir, Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story, has also contributed to his overall net worth.
Clint’s departure from Fixer Upper led to speculation about his relationship with the Gaines family. The Things said that Harp has repeatedly expressed gratitude to Chip and Joanna Gaines for the opportunity and support they provided throughout his career.
Clint Harp's renovated house is a tourist attraction
One notable asset associated with Harp is the renovated 1913 home that once served as the family residence. The Harps lived in the property for two years before converting it into a rental.
This decision later resulted in legal disputes reportedly valued at over $1 million. The List noted that the property was eventually listed for sale and sold at a significantly reduced price in 2024.
Clint and Kelly Harp are still happily married
The couple has been married for over two decades and has built both their family and financial life together. According to Closer Weekly, they have three children: Camille, Holly, and Hudson.
Frequently asked questions
- Does Clint still live in the house from Fixer Upper? The Harp family no longer lives in the house, as increased public attention made privacy difficult.
- How much is the Magnolia brand worth? The Magnolia brand is valued at approximately $750 million.
- What is the net worth of the Fixer Upper family? Chip and Joanna Gaines have a combined net worth estimated at $50 million.
Conclusion
Clint Harp’s net worth exemplifies the potential for overcoming significant challenges through resilience, determination, and deliberate decision-making. His success has also been strongly supported by the commitment and partnership of his wife, Kelly.
