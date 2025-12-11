Emma Hernan's net worth: Is she the richest agent on Selling Sunset?

Emma Hernan's net worth, estimated at $4 million, is a figure that reflects her illustrious real estate career, thriving vegan food brand, and growing influence on television. Speaking with Nylon in 2021, the entrepreneur recounted how she began making investments as a teenager with earnings from her babysitting and modelling gigs.

I invested in the stock market and health care at a young age. Since then, I have always worked relentlessly because I love making money. I am like a chicken running around with its head cut off, looking for ways to make an extra buck.

Emma Hernan at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2024 (L). The businesswoman at The Beverly Hilton in 2025 (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Emma Hernan has been a licensed luxury agent at the high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group for years.

for years. She reportedly earns between $10,000 and $40,000 per episode , starring in Netflix's Selling Sunset .

, starring in Netflix's . Hernan once alluded that most of her income stems from her plant-based frozen food company, Emma Leigh & Co.

Emma Hernan's profile summary

Full name Emma Hernan Date of birth 29 December 1991 Age 33 years old (As of 10 December 2025) Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Marital status In a relationship Partner Blake Davis Parents Thomas and Stephanie Hernan Siblings 1 Profession Realtor, entrepreneur, television personality Social media Instagram

Emma Hernan's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emma has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has amassed this fortune from her profitable business ventures, lucrative real estate deals, salary from television appearances and high-yield investments. In her interview with Nylon, Hernan shared an investment tip, saying:

When starting, consider investing in a low-risk option, such as a mutual fund or a money market fund. Build confidence and then progress to more risky investments, which could be significantly rewarding when executed perfectly.

Real estate agent Emma Hernan during a 2023 DirecTV event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Original

Emma Hernan started saving as a teenager

Emma launched her modelling career at 12 and was walking runways in Paris by the time she was 16. At the same time, she would land a few babysitting gigs. Speaking with Nylon, Hernan narrated how working for a successful family sparked her interest in the stock market.

One time, I was a nanny for a family where the husband (a Harvard alum) was into the stock market. After seeing his Christmas bonus, I became infatuated with what he was doing and began learning a few skills.

In a 2021 chat with People, Hernan revealed that she started investing in stocks in high school. She said:

As a teenager, I took all my modelling and babysitting money and put it in stock. From there, I moved to LA and began angel investing in various startups, eventually transitioning into the crypto space.

Transition into the real estate industry

After a successful run in the stock market, Hernan decided to put her money in real estate. She told Nylon that Jason and Brett Oppenheim encouraged her to get a real estate license after they helped her acquire her first property in 2017.

They said to me, "You pick up knowledge like a sponge, get a license!

She joined the Oppenheim Group in 2018 and has since sold 11 houses. The most expensive was one she sold for nearly $8.5 million in 2022, per The Tab.

Emma Hernan during the 2024 Empanada Launch Party at Mel's Drive In in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachpoot

Source: Getty Images

Emma joined the Selling Sunset cast in 2021

Speaking with Nylon, Hernan shared the reason she joined the reality TV in its fourth season, stating:

I wanted people to know me beyond my successful career. Surprisingly, I am very comfortable around the cameras.

Not only does Emma's appearance on Selling Sunset increase her visibility in the real estate and on social media, but she also gets direct compensation for starring in each episode. Below is a summary of the net worth of her castmates, per Cosmopolitan:

Jason Oppenheim ($50 million)

Brett Oppenheim ($50 million)

Oppenheim ($50 million) Chrishell Stause ($6 million)

Bre Tiesi ($6 million)

Chelsea Lazkani ($3 million)

Nicole Young ($3 million)

Christine Quinn ($3 million)

Alanna Gold ($2 million)

Amanza Smith ($1 million)

Mary Bonnet ($1 million)

Television personality Emma Hernan at The Abbey Food & Bar in 2023. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

She owns a multi-million-dollar food company

Emma launched Emma Leigh & Co., a food brand specialising in vegan empanadas, in 2020. In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the entrepreneur shared that she curated the recipes personally, revealing

I grew up in the food industry. My grandmother was Portuguese, and cooking was a big part of my childhood.

Hernan told Forbes about also owning a manufacturing business in 2022:

Although many people know me for selling empanadas, I also own a state-of-the-art facility in Boston that significantly contributes to my financial portfolio. I own 100% of the company.

Emma revealed on the It Girl TikTok channel that she "earns more" from the above businesses than from real estate and Selling Sunset.

I make money selling homes, but I also earn a substantial amount from my food and manufacturing companies.

A look at Emma Hernan's real estate portfolio

Hernan owns multiple properties across Los Angeles and her native Boston. One notable example is a Hamptons-style home in the Hollywood Hills, which she purchased for $3.75 million with her ex-fiancé, Peter Cornell, in 2022, per TheRichest. In an interview with Us Weekly the same year, Emma said of the joint investment:

Peter and I do a lot of business together. We bought the house as an investment property.

Internet sensation Emma Hernan. Photo: @emmahernan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Emma from Selling Sunset have a private jet?

Although Emma's opulent lifestyle on Selling Sunset features her flying on private jets, she does not own one. Instead, she reportedly uses jet charter services, such as membership with companies like Wheels Up.

Wrapping up

Emma Hernan's net worth comprises earnings from her real estate endeavours, salaries from her appearances on Selling Sunset, and profits from her Emma Leigh & Co. food brand. A self-taught investor, she puts her money in cryptocurrency and is an angel investor.

