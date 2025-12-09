Pat Cummins' wife, Becky Boston has been by his side for most of his sporting career. Regarded as one of the greatest bowling captains and one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, the cricketer gushed over how "amazing and supportive" his wife is in his book, Tested.

Becky's love, strength and sacrifice have enabled me to continue touring, playing and succeeding professionally. My goals are intertwined with my life with her. I credit her for pushing me to be the same man on the field, at home, at the pub and in the media.

Pat Cummins at a 2025 cricket event in Sydney (L). The cricketer and his wife, Becky Boston, at the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards (R). Photo: Brendon Thorne, Graham Denholm (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins first crossed paths when she was 22, and he was 20 .

. The couple got engaged in February 2020 but had to postpone their April 2021 scheduled wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions.

but had to postpone their April 2021 scheduled wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions. An internet sensation, Bosto Boston frequently posts photos of her family on Instagram.

Becky Boston's profile summary

Full name Rebecca Jane Cummins Date of birth 13 November 1990 Age 35 years old (2025) Birthplace Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Alma mater The University of Manchester Marital status Married Spouse Pat Cummins Children 2 Profession Interior designer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins met in 2013

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins met at a bar in King's Cross, Sydney's buzzing nightlife district. After striking up a conversation, the pair enjoyed a meal at McDonald's, and he invited her for barbecue the following day. In a 2021 interview with The Age, Cummins revealed that he initially did not disclose his sporting status to Becky. He said:

When I met Becky, I only told her I was a university student, and technically, I was. However, I left out the cricket part.

A few weeks after Pat and Boston started dating, she walked past a KFC and saw a picture of him wearing a bucket hat on the front. Cummins recalled:

She did a double-take to be certain and said, "Hang on, that is Pat."

In the same interview, Boston shared her side of the story, saying:

I asked my friends about Pat, and they confirmed he was a cricketer. It was pretty cool, but I also had a lot of questions to ask. It was also an eye-opener because I knew nothing about the sport.

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins. Photo: @becky_cummins on Instagram (modified by author)

Pat Cummins proposed to Becky after dating for about six years

Pat made his relationship with Becky Instagram official on 21 January 2014, posting a photo of her as his plus-one to the Allan Border Medal event. On 5 February 2020, Boston took to the platform to flaunt her engagement ring in a post that read:

I am the happiest girl in the world right now! Pat is my forever person.

The couple exchanged vows on 1 August 2022 at the luxurious Château Du Soleil in New South Wales' Byron Bay. The same day, Cummins shared a picture holding Becky's hand after being pronounced husband and wife. He captioned the Instagram post:

Just married!

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston with Albert during their wedding in 2022. Photo: @becky_cummins (modified by author)

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2021

On 23 April 2021, Pat's wife Becky posted her baby bump on Instagram alongside the caption:

Pat and I can no longer hide our happiness. Baby Boston Cummins will be joining us soon.

The pair welcomed their first child, Alfie, about six months later. On 20 August 2024, Boston confirmed "more craziness" would be joining the family in a post that read:

We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our second baby.

On 8 February 2025, Becky posted a photo with their newborn daughter, writing:

Edith Maria Boston Cummins is finally here! Words cannot describe how overjoyed we are right now.

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins with their children, Edi and Albie. Photo: @becky_cummins (modified by author)

Exploring Becky Boston's early life and career

Becky (35 as of 2025) was born on 13 November 1990 in England. In 2024, Pat penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate her special day. He wrote:

Happy birthday to the woman who lights up my world.

Although little is known about Boston's family background, she often posts her mom on Instagram. On 12 May 2019, the celebrity wife posted a picture alongside her mom, writing:

Happy Mother's Day. I am so lucky to have you in my life. If I look at anything remotely like you when I am a mom, I will be cheering.

What does Becky Boston do for a living?

Boston attended The University of Manchester, earning a BA Honours Degree in English. She reportedly pursued an interior design course at the Institute of Interior Design.

Becky runs an interior design company, Becky Boston Design, and an online store selling luxury home furnishings and décor items. In addition, she runs the BXCB clothing brand. A social media personality, Boston has 109k followers on the platform as of 8 December 2025.

Becky Boston with her mother and son, Albert. Photo: @becky_cummins (modified by author)

FAQs

Becky Boston and Pat Cummins have been together for over a decade. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Becky Boston's and Pat Cummins' age difference?

Pat (32 as of 2025) was born on 8 May 1993 in Westmead, New South Wales, Australia. He is about two years younger than his wife, Becky.

Who are Pat Cummins' parents?

Cummins' parents are Peter Cummins and the late Maria Cummins. The latter passed away in 2023 after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.

Wrapping up

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston met in 2013 and got engaged in 2020. They welcomed their first child, Albert, in 2021 and married in 2022. The newest member of the Cummins family, Edith, was born in 2025.

