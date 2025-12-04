Meet Matthew Booth: The 1.99 m giant of South African football

Whenever Matthew Booth touched the ball, fans chanted "Booooooth". Renowned for his towering presence on the field, he was the only White player during his time with the Bafana Bafana team. In a 2018 chat with Ruda Landman, Booth revealed why he pursued a sporting career, saying:

Football was my first love; I excelled at it from a young age. After being scouted as a teenager, I got the impetus, momentum and realisation that I could make a profession out of it.

Matthew Booth at the Cape Town Stadium in 2013 (L). The South African national team at the Ellis Park Stadium in 2009 (R). Photo: Carl Fourie, Vincenzo Pinto (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Booth's profile summary

Full name Matthew Paul Booth Date of birth 14 March 1977 Age 48 years old (2025) Birthplace Fish Hoek, South Africa Nationality South African Height 6'6" (199 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Bongani Mthombeni Children 2 Parents Anthea and Paul Booth Profession Former soccer player, football analyst Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Matthew Booth is a native of Fish Hoek

Matthew was born and raised in Fish Hoek, a coastal suburb of Cape Town. His mother, Anthea, was a legal secretary, while his father, Paul, was a semi-professional soccer player, an administrator for Fish Hoek AFC, and an engineer at the Cape Town City Council.

During Booth's appearance on The Change Exchange, he shared lesser-known facts about his parents with Ruda Landman.

I inherited my athletic genes from my parents; my mom plays tennis, while my dad retired from playing social football a couple of years ago.

On how they supported his decision to pursue an athletic career, Matthew said:

One day, I had a dialogue with them regarding my dream of being a professional footballer. Although they were concerned about how I would balance sports and education, they were all in. They have cheered me every step of the way.

Former soccer star Matthew Booth during a 2010 training session at the Granja Comary in Tersopolis, Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: Original

Coach Richard Gomes scouted booth: A look at his career

In 1993, Cape Town Spurs' then-coach, Richard Gomes, spotted 16-year-old Booth playing for Fish Hoek during the Bayhill U19 tournament.

Fascinated by how Matthew towered above his opponents, Gomes invited him to train with the club. At the time, Booth was working at a sports shop in Woodstock, so he would take a train to Parow, where the team had a training ground and then travel back to Fish Hoek.

He started playing professionally at 19

Matthew began playing alongside Craig Rosslee and Shaun Bartlett in 1996. He briefly played in England for three months. During his stint in Russia, Booth represented Rostov and later Krylia Sovetov. He joined the South African national team in 1999 and made 37 appearances in games.

Matthew Booth and his Bafana Bafana teammates at the Soccer City Stadium in 2010. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Booth retired at 37

Booth retired from professional football on 19 June 2014. On why he did not renew his contract, Matthew told Ruda Landman:

I wanted to go out while at the top. I was in constant pain due to an injury, and I also wanted to relieve my family of the pressure of having a professional athlete as a spouse or dad.

In a 2021 interview with Sport24, he shared some of his career regrets, revealing:

Failing to play in a Nations Cup or World Cup was disappointing. I made the squads but sat on the bench.

Inside Matthew Booth's love life: Is he married?

In November 2022, Matthew's ex-wife, Sonia Bonneventia, accused him of cheating on her with their friend, Bongani Mthombeni, who was also married at the time. She claimed that Booth had once baked a cheesecake at night, pretending it was for their son's birthday the following day, but it was actually for his mistress.

Sonia Booth (L). Matthew Booth and their son Nathan and Noah (R). Photo: @soniabooth, @matthewboothza (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a snippet from her episode on Showmax's Untied with Realeboga Mabotja, Sonia revealed that she had a hunch that Matthew was unfaithful months before her doubts were proven right.

My woman's instinct told me my ex-husband was cheating. I decided to go public after confirming the infidelity because he was still denying and gaslighting me.

Booth is in a relationship with Mthombeni. They often feature in each other's social media posts.

FAQs

Matthew is a regular analyst on SuperSport TV, where he provides commentary and insights into various tournaments and football leagues. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Are Sonia and Matthew still together?

Matthew and Sonia Bonneventia separated in 2022. Their divorce was finalised in mid-2024 at the Johannesburg High Court following a public scandal.

What does Sonia do for a living?

Booth's ex-wife is a former model. She is the founder of Marula Cheesecake Passion, a company that specialises in products such as frozen yoghurt, liquor, and alcoholic ice cream, among others.

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni (L). Bongani Mthombeni (R). Photo: @matthewboothza, @bonganimthombeni_1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Additionally, Sonia is the author of three books, including Surviving ICU and How To Reinvent Yourself & Stay Relevant.

Wrapping up

Matthew Booth played as a centre-back for Bafana Bafana for nearly a decade (1999 to 2010). He was widely recognised for his towering height and defensive skills. Some British media outlets dubbed him the White Knight for being the team's only White player during his stint.

