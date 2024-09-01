Global site navigation

Bongani Mthombeni Says Matthew Booth Cheese Cake Scandal Strengthened Their Bond 2 Years Later
Celebrities

Bongani Mthombeni Says Matthew Booth Cheese Cake Scandal Strengthened Their Bond 2 Years Later

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Bongani Mthombeni finally publicly addressed the scandal that she had with Matthew Booth and his wife, Sonia Booth
  • Bongani Mthombeni went on a podcast, Engineer Your Life, where she opened up about the difficult time she had over and this scandal with Matthew Booth
  • Bongani Mthombeni was candid as she shared her experience when the bombshell about her affair with Matthew Booth went public

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Bongani Mthombeni was labelled a homewrecker after Sonia Booth exposed her affair with her now ex-husband, Matthew Booth. Most recently, Bongani Mthombeni has spoken about the incident from 2022.

Bongani Mthombeni addressed the Matthew Booth cheesecake scandal for the first time
Bongani Mthombeni talked about the Matthew Booth cheesecake scandal for the first time since 2022. Image: @bonganimthombeni_1
Source: Instagram

Bongani Mthombeni was on a YouTube podcast, Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM. She detailed how she suffered the consequences of her relationship with Matthew Booth being exposed.

Read also

Praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died

Bongani Mthombeni speaks Matthew Booth cheesecake gate

On Lungelo KM's Engineeer your life podcast, Bongani Mthombeni said she became a social pariah as a result of the allegations that she had an affair with Matthew Booth. She said that there were a lot of "mistruths" in the story and that she felt like she could not speak up.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Bongani emphasised that she and Matthew never share their style side of the story, which made it more difficult. She concluded that the experience made her and Booth stronger. She said:

"We are so much stronger, and I think what was intended to break us actually drew us closer together and strengthened us."

Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth launch organisation

Briefly News reported that Bongani and Matthew have launched Booth Education and Sports Africa. The organisation aims to improve the youth through football.

Read also

Former soccer player Kagisho Dikgacoi livid after being exposed in a list of boyfriends

Matthew Booth moves on after divorce from Sonia

Briefly News previously reported that Matthew and Sonia Booth's marriage was axed after their divorce was officially finalised.

Matthew Booth reportedly rushed to his new lover, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, after his divorce from Sonia was finalised.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was caught in a highly-publicised cheating scandal that made him the face of infidelity. However, it appears all is well in his new relationship, and the former soccer star can now have his cake and eat it too!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: