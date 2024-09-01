Bongani Mthombeni finally publicly addressed the scandal that she had with Matthew Booth and his wife, Sonia Booth

Bongani Mthombeni went on a podcast, Engineer Your Life, where she opened up about the difficult time she had over and this scandal with Matthew Booth

Bongani Mthombeni was candid as she shared her experience when the bombshell about her affair with Matthew Booth went public

Bongani Mthombeni was labelled a homewrecker after Sonia Booth exposed her affair with her now ex-husband, Matthew Booth. Most recently, Bongani Mthombeni has spoken about the incident from 2022.

Bongani Mthombeni talked about the Matthew Booth cheesecake scandal for the first time since 2022. Image: @bonganimthombeni_1

Source: Instagram

Bongani Mthombeni was on a YouTube podcast, Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM. She detailed how she suffered the consequences of her relationship with Matthew Booth being exposed.

Bongani Mthombeni speaks Matthew Booth cheesecake gate

On Lungelo KM's Engineeer your life podcast, Bongani Mthombeni said she became a social pariah as a result of the allegations that she had an affair with Matthew Booth. She said that there were a lot of "mistruths" in the story and that she felt like she could not speak up.

Bongani emphasised that she and Matthew never share their style side of the story, which made it more difficult. She concluded that the experience made her and Booth stronger. She said:

"We are so much stronger, and I think what was intended to break us actually drew us closer together and strengthened us."

Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth launch organisation

Briefly News reported that Bongani and Matthew have launched Booth Education and Sports Africa. The organisation aims to improve the youth through football.

Matthew Booth moves on after divorce from Sonia

Briefly News previously reported that Matthew and Sonia Booth's marriage was axed after their divorce was officially finalised.

Matthew Booth reportedly rushed to his new lover, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, after his divorce from Sonia was finalised.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was caught in a highly-publicised cheating scandal that made him the face of infidelity. However, it appears all is well in his new relationship, and the former soccer star can now have his cake and eat it too!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News