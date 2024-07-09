Apparently, Matthew Booth couldn't wait to be with his new partner, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller

This after the former Mamelodi Sundowns player's divorce from his estranged wife, Sonia, was finalised due to his cheating scandal

Mzansi's reactions to the developments were mixed, where many took sides on who was wrong in the matter

Matthew and Sonia Booth's marriage has officially been axed after their divorce was officially finalised.

Matthew Booth runs to his new bae

Matthew Booth reportedly rushed to his new lover, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, after his divorce from Sonia was finalised.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player was caught in a highly-publicised cheating scandal that made him the face of infidelity. However, it appears all is well in his new relationship, and the former soccer star can now have his cake and eat it too!

According to ZiMoja, Booth rushed to be by Bongani's side as they travelled to Botswana for a soccer tournament with her children.

All this happened moments after Booth's divorce was finalised, where he and Sonia were granted a 50/50 split of their joint estate. Sonia will reportedly not receive spousal maintenance after Booth claimed financial constraints.

The publication alleges that Bongani's divorce from Professor Klaus Möller was finalised in November 2023, after handing him the papers in February of that year, three months after Matthew did the same in November 2022.

Mzansi weighs in on Booth divorce

Netizens are relieved that Sonia will now have some peace of mind after the troubling scandal:

Thato_blue said:

"If my memory serves, he baked a cake for his mistress on their (him and Sonia) son's birthday! He's a terrible person. I hope Sonia finds healing and the love she deserves.

mizzzidc posted:

"You guys said married men don't leave their wives for their mistress."

TONI_SHIPPER declared:

"I will always hate cheesecake."

motaungberni warned:

"Bongani will learn her lesson; karma does not send invitations."

Meanwhile, others bashed Sonia for giving up on her marriage, saying she was gunning for Matthew's assets:

Sinelizwi_ trolled:

"He can now bake during the day."

unwindwithOkuhl posted:

"One thing I hate about this government marriage is that you'll have to give her half of your hard-earned money after she decides to give up on a relationship."

seruleng8914 wrote:

"Well done, Booth, for initiating the divorce proceedings. This is a lesson learned for all the drama queens like Sonia that it will end in tears."

CastleLarger said:

"At least now there will be peace for Mathew. She did a lot trying to expose him."

Sonia Booth wins defamation case

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Sonia Booth's defamation case against Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Sonia came out on top, and her ex-husband's new lover was ordered to pay her legal fees.

