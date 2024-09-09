Rhythm City actor Bra Kop revealed that his family abandoned him due to his wife's Zimbabwean nationality

Despite being married for 17 years, his family has not accepted his wife, leading to ongoing struggles

Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some sympathising and others suggesting there might be more to the story

Rhythm City star Setlhabi Taunyane, popularly known as Bra Kop, has opened up about his family struggles. The veteran actor revealed that his family abandoned him because of his wife's nationality.

Bra Kop has revealed that his family abandoned him because he married a Zimbabwean national. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Rhythm City actor talks about his family struggles

Famous actor Bra Kop left Mzansi in their feels when he opened up about what had been happening in his private life. The actor, popular for featuring in top shows like Muvhango and Rhythm City, said his family hates his wife because she is from neighbouring Zimbabwe.

According to MDN News, Bra Kop revealed during an interview on King David's Podcast. He said although he has been married for 17 years, his family never got to accept his wife. He said:

"I'm trying my best, especially because my wife is from Zimbabwe. We have suffered because she's from Zimbabwe. It hasn't changed because I'm married to lekwerekwere (outsider)."

Fans weigh in on Bra Kop's story

Social media users felt sorry for the star after sharing his story. Many said he must accept the situation, while others felt there was more to the story.

@CB_Nkwana said:

"Hmmm, I have a feeling there's too much into this story than just his wife being a Zimbabwean..."

@DlaminiDukani commented:

"His family is cruel."

@Top_dawg15 added:

"South Africans are really annoying. The wife us here legally why the fam hate her."

@TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"All strength to Bra Kop and his family."

@lepzaaa added:

"He must just move on and focus on building and strengthening his family. If love is not there, it's not there—buying it will not help!! It's always better to be around people who make you feel "safe!"

