Pearl Mbewe has shared how teaming up with Sello Maake kaNcube was one of her best decisions

She gushed about their strong marriage and emphasised the role she plays in the union as the wife

Supporters of the lovely couple were not shy with the compliments and wished them lifelong happiness together

Pearl expressed her love for Sello Maake kaNcube on social media. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube's wife, Pearl Mbewe took to Instagram to reflect on some incredible decisions in her life.

Pearl Mbewe opens up about life journey with Sello Maake kaNcube

First, she said that teaming up with the actor professionally was one of her best choices. Secondly was the decision to marry and allow him to lead their union. She strongly emphasised unity and expressed her affection with heart emojis, showing her love and support.

"Unity over everything! Sello Maake KaNcube, we are doing this till the trumpets sound."

Pearl Mbewe shares beliefs about marital roles

Pearl reassured the legendary actor they were in it for the long haul. She quoted a Bible verse to highlight her profound belief in the role of women. It states that women were created to stand by a man's side, not above or beneath him, but to be protected and loved.

"Women were created from the rib of man to be beside him, not from his head to top him, nor from his feet to be trampled by him, but from under his arm to be protected by him, near to his heart to be loved by him."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi swoons over Pearl and Sello Maake

Burj Salahadin Al Tajmahal asked:

"She doesn't know Mr Kganyago this lady."

Xiaa Xiaa commented:

"Your hubby gets easily bored. So you will need to work hard to keep him till the end kwa."

Malome Khoza posted:

"Lebo M, watch and learn how to love a young and beautiful woman. True love is enjoyable with no issues."

Brian Sbeje Shibambu asked:

"How old is she looks like there's a huge age gap?"

Peter Dirang Tsai added:

"Happiness is a choice, congrats guyz."

