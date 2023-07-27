Rapper Jub Jub has broken his silence on social media following his arrest and court appearance today

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter posted three bible verses and said the truth shall prevail in the end

Molemo made headlines on Thursday afternoon, 27 July, after he handed himself over to the Brixton police

Jub Jub has made a social media post addressing his recent arrest on 27 July.

Jub Jub broke his silence and said no lying or schemes formed against him shall prosper. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, Jub Jub posted images of bible verses and a strong caption to go with them.

"No weapon, lies, or scheming formed against me shall prosper. Ke ngwana badimo (I am God's child). Batloung le bataung. God knows my heart and the truth, which shall prevail. # ingodwetrust."

Jub Jub's lawyers speak up following his arrest, said the entire situation is fabricated

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, four women have opened cases against Jub Jub for the alleged crimes that happened between 2006 and 2010.

One of the women opened the case in February 2022.

Jub Jub's attorney questioned why these cases get opened now and not in 2006, when they allegedly took place.

"These are some fabricated charges based on some form of resentment for one another. Basically, it's a ploy to say this guy has come out of prison, he is now successful, so let's bring him down.

"We are talking about something that happened in 2006. Where were they all along? Why did they wait until now, when they saw the man rising? It's unfair, this is why I was saying perhaps our women are given too much power to exploit the criminal justice system and bring successful men down. It's wrong."

Fans comfort Jub Jub following his recent post

thee_reshoketswe said:

"Hai this whole thing. I feel it was a setup. People are jealous shame. Stay strong Jub Jub ,we are with you."

blessingamarachi7 said:

"I agree with you the truth shall prevail, I'm not shaken nor shocked. Once a black man rises Jezebel is always there to destroy man."

sthe_p_ngcobo_ said:

"This is so sad though we must all wait to hear two sides of the story. But my view is that Jub Jub would not ruin his freedom by doing something like this knowing that he will end up in jail again. I pray that the truth comes out though and I pray that who ver is affected in anyway by the two heals and whoever did wrong be jailed."

shalombridals' said:

"Being a public figure in our country is rough. May God fight this battle for you."

rob_ngema said:

"We are behind you all the way."

Jub Jub granted R10 000 bail following his court appearance, faces charges of abuse and attempted murder

Briefly News previously reported that Jub Jub faces charges of abuse, assault and attempted murder and he handed himself over to the police.

He was then released on R10 000 bail.

