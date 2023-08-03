A man found his home destroyed by his girlfriend, who turned his house upside down

His TikTok video shows the extent of the home's damage, which includes broken appliances and Food thrown in the rubbish

Netizens were divided over the matter, with some believing he played a part and others calling for the woman to face the law

A man came home to find that his woman had destroyed his place. Image: @georgeliokaybee

Source: TikTok

A heartbroken man's house was destroyed by his girlfriend, who left destruction in her wake.

The Johannesburg man's bae took down curtains, broke doors, microwaves, fridges and windows and left his home in complete disarray.

Man finds home trashed by his girlfriend, posts video on TikTok

The gent, @georgeliokaybee, posted his video on TikTok, which was liked over 5.5K times.

The distraught man walked into the house with his friends and found that the house was destroyed. Food was lying all over the floor and in the dustbin. The microwave door was removed from the microwave. The windows were completely shattered, and the curtains and rails had been pulled down. Cupboard doors have been torn off, and bedsheets have been stained.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), destruction of property is classified as domestic violence. In cases like this, the victim can apply for a protection order against the person who destroyed the property. Should the perpetrator disobey the protection order, a warrant of arrest will be issued against them.

Watch the video here:

South Africans wonder what a man did to his girlfriend

Netizens were divided in the comment section as to what caused the destruction.

Some felt that she could have walked away and not destroyed someone else's property if she had been abused. On the other hand, others thought the man played a part in destroying his home.

Divine Prosperity said:

"She can't prove his emotional abuse, but he can prove her violence."

Tshiamo Bontle Ndebe commented:

"We have so much power to control our anger. Walking away can save our dignity."

Makeupbyretha added:

"Don't forget to tell us what you played in this mess."

Portia Nkosi asked:

"And she just decided to wake up and do that?"

Hillary Omphile remarked:

"Let's not tolerate violence. Learn to control your anger and leave when someone hurts you."

Fort Hare students arrested for destroying property

Source: Briefly News