A young boy invited himself to a party at a park in Tshwane without his mother's knowledge

The mother searched everywhere for her child and found him lounging among the party attendees, seemingly having fun

South Africans noted that in Mzansi, an invitation is not needed to attend a party as this behaviour is expected in the country

A woman thought her son was lost at the park and found him sitting at a party with other kids.

The woman panicked frantically, and her fears were eased when she saw her son sitting among other children enjoying himself.

The child's mother, @tanja848, posted on TikTok that she went to Zita Park in Pretoria with her son, and for a moment, the child disappeared. She searched for him all over the park, only to find him sitting at a table at the party as if he was invited. The party around him continued, and his presence seemed to be appreciated and accepted by the hosts and the family throwing the party.

Travel Mamas shared a few tips to ensure children don't get lost in public places. These include dressing your child in bright clothes, designating a meeting spot, discussing with them how to ask for help if they get lost, and keeping recent photos of your child on your phone. It's also important to assign one adult to watch all the children.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were not shocked young boy invited himself to a park party

South Africans were unsurprised that the young man invited himself to the party.

Siya said:

"Invitation in SA? Never. All you have to do is go over and greet, and boom! VIP."

Kitty Meow Meow pointed out:

"I'm sure the other kids were happy. Umlungu joined their party."

Charmada Makuya added:

"These are true South Africans. They know that there is no such thing as an invite. He saw the cake and understood the mission."

Layla pointed out:

"I love how everyone there doesn't even mind him."

Kel Gama remarked:

"I did this exact thing in this park every time we went."

