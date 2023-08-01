Young woman was trying to record a dance video, and her Dad just couldn't help himself

TikTok user @yo.sapphire shared the video showing her Dad jumping in the dance with his bread and butter

People flocked to the comments section to let the young woman know that she has the most awesome parents

Being an only child can be tough, but this seems to have the most awesome and supportive parents. Recording a dance video, her Dad jumped on it, and people loved his energy.

This girl had people laughing at the way her Dad just couldn't resist getting in on her dance video. Image: TikTok / @yo.sapphire

There is a way bigger blessing in life than having supportive and loving parents who are there by your side every step of the way; this girl is blessed beyond measure.

Young South African girl recording a TikTok dance video has a dad jump in on the fan

TikTok user @yo.sapphire was recording a TikTok dance video when her Dad decided that he wanted in on the groove. Dad was making a sandwich at the time, and he brought his snack in on the mix; it was epic!

Take a look at the sweet impromptu daddy-daughter moment:

People flocked to the comments section to hype the vibey parents: Mom and Dad are lit

The comment section was filled with messages explaining how awesome both Mom and Dad are for jumping in on the action. Well, this girl might not have siblings. She definitely has two awesome parents.

Read some of the hype below:

Ado_Soranun was living for Dad’s shades:

“The fact that he already had sunglasses in the house ”

Tatum Adams186 laughed:

“That move is called the bread and butter.”

Jiádose hyped Mom:

“Mom was like, I also wanna join❤️”

Ashantè loved it:

“Haii, your family is a vibe shem”

Granny Camara needs more:

“I love him. Please make a video with him again; he got the moves, please ”

"Dad'sHe is mood": Video of dancing dad breaking it down has Mzansi in stitches

In related news, Briefly News reported that the social media scene is taken by surprise by a video of a funny father keeping South Africans in stitches, as some refer to him as an exciting man.

This comes after a social media post shared by @Mraja02, whose latest offering depicts a man who is at a party and hitting the dance floor.

In another video, the proud father initiates a new dance move and is seen joined by fellow party-goers, but some are not youthful at all when taking a look at their age group.

Source: Briefly News