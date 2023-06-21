A dad on TikTok had Mzansi infatuated with his style after posting a dance video with his daughter

The two moved like well-choreographed dance partners performing together

Netizens found it hard to believe that such young people are father and daughter

A TikTok video of a father and daughter doing a popular dance challenge.

Source: TikTok

A local TikTok dad is causing a stir on his account for his good looks and his tight bond with his daughter.

The two regularly release amapiano TikTok dance videos together, and it's not unusual for commenters to ask if they really are father and daughter because of how young the dad looks.

TikTok video of dad and daughter dancing to amapiano song

The hot dad uploaded the video to his account, @FreshBongz, where they danced together to a trending amapiano song.

Watch the video below:

The caption he placed over the video made him appear even more youthful:

"My daughter making me do the things that must to can happen."

SA claps for dad dancing with daughter in TikTok video

The video is the most viewed on Bong's account, with over 290k views and over 400 comments with admiration for their excellent father-and-daughter relationship.

Read some of the comments below:

MakubuM said:

“Someone is aging gracefully.”

Olerato said the dad is so cool:

“Such a cool dad. Love the relationship”

Lauper26 observed:

“Ei kumnandi ukuba nobaba emhlabeni nkosami."

schaduff1 questioned:

“Your daughter? I thought your a couple.”

lebo asked:

“Daughter? Ok I want to be her stepmom."

Sindimafungwase said:

“Nani ngokuzala nibancane jovongcwele”

