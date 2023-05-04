This musician couldn’t be more grateful to have her father by her side, supporting her dreams

TikTok user @mmmmysie shared a video of her dad dancing to a track that she made

People let the woman know how blessed she is and hyped her father in the comments

Some fathers will do anything for their daughters, no matter how old they are. This muscian has an awesome dad who helped her get over 830k views on a recent video.

TikTok user @mmmmysie shared a video of her dad dancing to a track that she made.

It is heartwarming to see dads who paint their nails and let their daughters play dress up with them. This video is the adult equivalent of that level of dedication.

TikTok video shows dad grooving in funky shades to his daughter's music

TikTok user @mmmmysie shared the awesome clip highlighting what an incredible support her dad is. He nailed the assignment and got her over 830k views on this lit video, dancing to a track she made.

It’s the shades for us. Take a look:

Social media claps for the awesome dancing dad

This video is everything! People let the lady know how blessed she is and gave the dad a shout out for his lit dance moves.

Read some of the sweet comments:

@Shoes without souls (CJ) said:

“This should reach the Grammy host, now we need to sponsor this dance and the song.”

@Berry said:

“Your music + his dances bring me joy every I see your videos.”

@Boom Boom Rashid said:

“Having a supportive dad is a blessing. Much love.”

@Imani said:

“Whenever I listen to your music I dance like your dad, lol.”

Cute video of dedicated father helping his little daughter hula-hoop spreads warm feels on social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that one father has the world smelting over a clip of him helping his little daughter hula-hoop. The sad reality is that many fathers are absent, but not this one.

While being a dad shouldn’t have to be rewarded, it often is due to the fact that so many fail to play their part. This father is a perfect example of what a male parent should be.

Twitter user @user421S shared the cutest daddy-daughter clip. Clearly, the little princess was a bit too small to operate the hula-hoop, so her dad stepped in and made her feel as if she was doing it.

