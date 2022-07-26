A clip of a father helping his little daughter hula-hoop has hearts bursting on social media all over the world

Twitter user @user421S shared the clip, making a statement showing what goes down when a dad is present in their kid’s life

Social media users fell in love with the moment and reminded fathers out there to be present in their children’s lives

One father has the world smelting over a clip of him helping his little daughter hula-hoop. The sad reality is that many fathers are absent, but not this one.

Twitter user @user421S had hearts smelting with a cute daddy-daughter clip. Image: Twitter / @user421S

While being a dad shouldn’t have to be rewarded, it often is due to the fact that so many fail to play their part. This father is a perfect example of what a male parent should be.

Twitter user @user421S shared the cutest daddy-daughter clip. Clearly, the little princess was a bit too small to operate the hula-hoop so her dad stepped in and made her feel as if she was doing it.

You have to build kids up so that they can conquer the world!

“When black dads show up.❤”

Social media users gush over the cute clip and touch on the pressing issue

While the clip is undoubtedly adorable, the hard truth behind it had many feeling some type of way. Dads really need to step up and be there for their babies, they don’t understand the pain it causes.

Take a look at some of the happy comments:

@Neliswa_Nelli said:

“This is the cutest thing everrrrr ”

@Tamara_ntombie said:

“Ohh my God she is so happy ❤️❤️❤️”

@Okeyrosa said:

“I bet she is having fun more than anyone else it’s beautiful to be there thank you daddy ❤️❤️”

@julie_ledwaba said:

“This is by far the best thing I have seen on the net. Warms my heart”

@leegouge7 shared:

In related news, Briefly News reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

