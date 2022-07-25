A young Mzansi woman gave a shoutout to her father on social media that had many shedding a tear or two

Instagram user @moesha.moab shared a clip of her dad doing her hair, thanking him for being the man that he is

Seeing this level of love had people gushing over the clip in the comment section of the heart-warming post

A father is a daughter's first love. One Mzansi woman is lucky to have a loving and dedicated father and she counts her lucky stars daily for being blessed with him.

Instagram user @moesha.moab could not be more grateful for the father thta she has. Image: Instagram / @moesha.moab

Source: Instagram

Many people grow up without a father or with one who makes them feel less, unloved and unworthy. So, when this woman posted about her amazing day, she hit people in the feels.

Instagram user @moesha.moab shared a clip of her father braiding her hair and let the world know how blessed she is to have such an amazing man as her dad.

Good luck to the man that tries to wife this stunner, he has HUGE shoes to fill!

“You’re the best thing I’ve ever had, the best I could ask for, best friend, best brother and awesome cool Dad ❤️”

Social media peeps give mad shoutouts to the incredible father

Seeing a dad so dedicated and loving had many shedding a tear. This is the example men need to follow and peeps are so glad the young woman is so appreciative of her incredible pops.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@yo.pabloooo said:

“Definitely the best thing I've seen today.”

@neoxiey_ntusiey said:

“This is more than beautiful♥️♥️♥️♥️”

@eddyy.bee said:

“I’d be the first to comment before this blows up, this is simply beautiful ❤️”

@bluelese9 said:

“Oh my gosh lucky you _ having such a dad ❤️ Not everyone experiences such love ❤️I wish ”

@olly_lwerh_madlamini said:

“Uhmm could your dad teach my dad because please he nailed this❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Fetching her from school”: Sweet daddy daughter clip leaves Mzansi in puddle of mush

In related news, Briefly News reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

Source: Briefly News