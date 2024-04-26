Lady Zamar's quirky outfit had people talking, as some felt it went against the weather conditions

The Collide singer wore a bright yellow dress and zebra print boots and accessorised the look with a zebra print handbag

Apart from the stunning yet odd outfit, fans noticed her glow and her impressive weight loss, and they lauded her for it

Singer and talented performer Lady Zamar looked absolutely stunning in her quirky outfit.

Lady Zamar has her own sense of style that not many people agree with, but she pulls it off gorgeously. Image: @Lady_Zamar

Source: Instagram

Singer Lady Zamar's fashion sense has peeps raving

Lady Zamar has very unique fashion choices. Her sometimes daring outfits speak of the bubbly and fun person she is or portrays in her music. In her latest look, the star brought sunshine to the timeline.

It was pretty refreshing to see fewer people hurling insults at Zamar, something she has been experiencing after the Sjava scandal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Collide singer donned a bright yellow dress and zebra print boots and accessorised the look with a zebra print handbag.

In her caption, she said, "Sunny smiling."

Lady Zamar's gets a break from the cyber bullying

Unlike her previous posts, this post received positive reactions. After Lady Zamar accused Sjava of sexual assault, netizens said all sorts of hurtful things to Lady Zamar.

Just recently Lady Zamar opened up about her traumatic experience with cyberbullying following her accusations against musician Sjava. The star expressed her ongoing struggles with it, but she showed gratitude for support from her team and family.

Briefly News caught up with social media star Tebogo Thobejane who has started an anti-bullying campaign, highlighting what this heinous act does to people and their well-being.

"We aspire to foster a safer online environment where everyone feels respected and supported, free from the fear of harassment or intimidation. Effectiveness is challenging to gauge definitively, but we're actively monitoring various metrics such as engagement, feedback, and reported incidents to assess the campaign's impact. While progress may be gradual and nuanced, every instance of increased awareness, empathy, and support represents a step forward in our mission to combat cyberbullying."

Mzansi has their say

We're deep in the Autumn Season, where the weather cannot seem to make up its mind. One day, it is hot; the other, it is the opposite. Reacting to Zamar's picture, some netizens felt it went against the current weather conditions.

Others advised her to get a stylist.

Apart from the stunningly odd outfit, fans were impressed by her glow and her impressive weight loss, and they lauded her for it.

@jawawa95:

"All the love for you."

@ModiseAPhumo:

"You look beautiful, but it's Autumn."

@CheapSkateMe:

"You look gorgeous my sister, stay humbled. We love you."

@MyAfricanRootz:

"It's a Yellow day, are you supporting Sundowns?"

@ZbinjanaBinjana:

"It's personification."

@svukeve:

"Baby girl, please change your stylist."

@Strauzzy:

"Do I see some weight loss? You look stunning, babe."

Lady Zamar's saucy pics cause a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Zamar's saucy pictures had fans joking about forgiving her for the Sjava scandal.

The star wore many colourful outfits, which recently garnered attention and sparked reactions and discussions about moving on from the controversy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News