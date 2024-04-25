A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video showing some winter clothes she bought recently

TikTok user @lilycreates13 showed various clothing items she got from Fashion World for under R500 each

The post was well received by many netizens, who were impressed by the stylish items and their affordability

A woman bagged a number of stylish winter goodies for under R500 each. Image: @lilycreates13

Winter is around the corner, and it's time to start stocking up on some warmer clothing.

Woman plugs SA with affordable Fashion World outfits

TikTok user @lilycreates13 shared a video showcasing some amazing clothing finds from Fashion World which could make for some essential winter pieces.

Her haul featured a beautiful striped dress, a red coat, a grey and red long-sleeve top, black pants, a black and white stylish sleeveless dress coat, a trendy green jacket, and a warm puffer jacket.

All the items looked really good and could be worn as cute corporate outfits. The best part? They all cost less than R500 each.

Watch the Fashion World haul in the clip below:

SA loving the Fashion World haul

Many netizens enjoyed the woman's video and shared what pieces they loved from her haul.

Mmabore Ramushu commented:

"Look at you convincing me to go to Fashion World while I’m still contemplating learing my winter Shein cart . You’re confusing me ."

Liza_0316 said:

"Beautiful, slay it."

Sibonokuhle Gwatyu responded:

"Puffer jacket and the green jacket ❤️❤️."

madamlome said:

"Love the first dress."

Elsie Sibande commented:

"Fashion World is everything ."

mansie_xx asked:

"Which Fashion World branch did you go to?"

Rose said:

"I just love Fashion World's clothes."

Woman plugs Mzansi with affordable winter clothing from Ackermans

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lady took to her TikTok account and plugged Mzansi with winter clothing from Ackermans, and people loved it.

The footage posted by @.luzette on TikTok shows the young lady going into Ackermans. She unveils tracksuits in blue, beige, maroon, and pink. She also spotted a pink jacket, which was R459.95.

As the video progresses, @.luzette plugs ladies with stunning leather pants, and she stated that the material was "really good."

