Woman’s Ackermans Shopping Haul in TikTok Video Goes Viral, SA Store’s Summer Sale in Winter Has Many Excited
- One lady is already prepared for the summer, and she showed people where they could shop for trends ahead of time
- The lady was focused on sundresses when she visited Ackermans and found some good deals worth sharing
- Many people thought her video was useful, and they were happy to let her know that they appreciated her tips
A woman went shopping at Ackermans and found the perfect summer dresses. This savvy shopper had people impressed with her taste.
The video of the woman trying on dresses received more than 5,000 likes. Many people thought she made a useful shopping guide.
Ackermans impresses woman with summer dresses sold in winter season
@kelsyvaneck posted that she is early with her summer purchases. The lady found a variety of colourful summer dresses, and she bought some of them. A lot of the dresses were just over 100. Watch the shopping vlog below:
South Africans impressed with woman's taste while shopping at Ackermans
Many people had lots of prayers after they saw what the woman bought. Netizens flooded the comments and picked their favourites of the ones she tried.
marieeichstadt said:
"First three are beautiful. Excellent choices."
Sandi-Leigh added:
"Guys thank her for the plug bc the prices are cheaper now than they'll be in summer."
Durbanite commented:
"Love them all, love that we can be modest but stylish at the same time."
user7686641962615 wrote:
"They are all beautiful summer dresses."
razeastro was convinced to go shopping:
"So cute! Running for the pink and white one."
Online users love good shopping tips by TikTok creators
Netizens are always keen to know where to get the best deal. Another lady went TiK ToK viral people what they could buy at a local store for cheap when comapred to other shops..
