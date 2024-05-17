Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, looked stunning in an adorable family photo with their daughter

Mzansi showed love to the Mafikizolo group member and lauded him for his beautiful family

In the trending picture, Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, enjoyed a cute little family outing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Kgosinkwes are an adorable family. The Mafikizolo group member, his wife, and their daughter were out for a family outing, and their snap had Mzansi in their feels.

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, looked adorable in their family picture with their daughter Oratilwe Alexis-Sky Kgosinkwe. @theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

Theo and wife stun in adorable family portrait

Musician Theo Kgosinkwe shared a beautiful picture with his family. The star and his wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, looked stunning in an adorable family photo with their daughter Oratilwe Alexis-Sky Kgosinkwe.

The picture was shared by X (Twitter) blogger @MDNnewss, who showed love to the family.

"Theo Kgosinkwe and his beautiful family," they captioned the post.

Netizens praise the Kgosinkwes

Mzansi gushed over the Kgosinkwes, with many making jokes about Theo's youthful looks, and some admitted to thinking that Theo and Vourné were not an item.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni:

"He married a 10. I hope she's faithful."

@PostiveImpact89:

"They look so beautiful."

@meanke:

"His wife is a freaking 12."

@Melusi_Mokone:

"That’s a beautiful lovely family."

@bydega_:

"They're beautiful. Bless this lovely family."

@Messi_national:

"When is Theo getting old? He's been like this since I was 10 years old."

iamseezar:

"Your baby is the cutest angel...aaargh maaaan baby girl too cute."

@mariajp330:

"The Kgosinkwe's are always stylishly beautiful and on fire. They are giving Beyonce and Jay-Z."

Theo Kgosinkwe gushes over his son, Mzansi says they look-a-like

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans of the musician Theo Kgosinkwe were left in awe over a picture of the singer with his eldest son, Oatlegile Kgisnkwe. People who reacted to their video said Oatlegile is Theo's copy-and-paste.

The Mafikizolo band member was celebrating his son's birthday, and he shared a picture that had the internet in awe. People lauded the singer for raising his son, and Unathi Nkayi said he is well-mannered and handsome.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News