Mzansi was left in awe over a picture of Theo Kgosinkwe with his son Oatlegile who many deemed to be his copy and paste

The Mafikizolo band member was celebrating his son's birthday and he shared a picture that had the internet in awe

People lauded the singer for raising his son and Unathi Nkayi said he is well-mannered and handsome

Theo Kgosinkwe and his son Oatlegile were deemed twins after he shared their latest picture. Image: @theo_kgosinkwe

Mafikizolo group member Theo Kgosinkwe and his son Oatlegile broke the internet with their latest picture.

Theo and son are literal twins

The singer and his son were deemed twins after their picture went viral. In celebration of his son's birthday, Theo took to Instagram to gush over him and revealed a picture of them looking dapper.

He also took the opportunity to gush over Oatlegile and explained the meaning behind his name.

"Happy birthday my son (Theo jnr), Rock Star. I pray that God keeps you so you can see all your dreams come true. Your name is Oatlegile which means you are successful, and I pray that God blesses you with success and good health & wealth. I love you man. Enjoy your birthday."

Mzansi gushes over Theo and son

Many people were left in awe over the father-son-duo with Unathi Nkayi lauding the young man, saying he is well-mannered and handsome.

unathi.co said:

"I love him. You’ve done so well with him, my friend. Your handsome, extremely well mannered and kind twin. Happy birthday Bhuti."

ntay_may exclaimed:

"Bathong you look together."

drbulunga wished:

"Happy birthday mshana may God bless you with more years to come and remember one thing to respect your parents at all times because they are your God here on earth. Happy birthday and enjoy your special day."

tsietsimariechan said:

"Happy birthday young man Jr. May God richly bless him, you really look a like."

nsele_luyanda mentioned:

"A photocopy of his dad Happy Birthday young man."

hluhlu18 joked:

"Haibo, you look both, I mean you look again."

phile223

"You can tell his a charmer. Happy birthday young man."

coolsndlovu said:

"Happy birthday, wow time flies. I remember when I was working for your former wife. He was 6. Funny how I was thinking about him lately, wondering how big/old he is."

hellennjoki84 said:

"Happy birthday junior he decided to grow hair for you both. Looking sharp."

cedrictsongaboy wished:

"Happy B day to daddy’s Twin Mr J."

lunganimavundla said:

"Happy birthday drogba."

mbalisidambe wished:

"Happy birthday Oatlegile, may God protect you."

Theo's wife Vourne impresses in TikTok video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe was in a cute TikTok video featuring his life partner Vourné Kgosinkwe.

Fans of Mafikizolo expressed admiration in the video, praising the couple and Vourné Kgosinkwe's proficiency in speaking Setswana.

