YFM radio personality DJ Mulo has sadly passed away after his hard-fought battle with cancer

DJ Mulo's family released a statement detailing how the radio star transitioned on Reconciliation Day

Tributes are pouring on social media as industry peers and fans are learning of the heartbreaking news

Nhlamulo 'DJ Mulo' Hlungwani passed away from cancer. Image: @iammulo

Source: Instagram

The Hlungwani family has confirmed the passing of former YFM DJ Nhlamulo 'DJ Mulo' Hlungwani, revealing that he succumbed to his battle with Cancer on the morning of 16 December.

DJ Mulo passes away at home

The family made the announcement through a statement on DJ Mulo's official Instagram page.

"He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer."

The post highlighted the immense impact DJ Mulo had on numerous lives and the joy he brought to those around him.

“We know that he has touched many lives and has brought endless joy to those around him. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, support and prayers that have been coming our way.”

DJ Mulo's funeral arrangements

The statement concluded with an acknowledgement of the blessing of having experienced the presence of a wonderful soul like DJ Mulo and that funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

See the post below:

SA mourns DJ Mulo

Celebrities including DJ Sbu and Dr Musa Mthombeni expressed their sadness in the comments section.

@djsbulive said:

"Sad news. Rest in Peace my brother. Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. You were such an amazing guy."

@knaomin mentioned:

"Oh no. this is heartbreaking."

@lady_amar1 posted:

"Yho Uncle Mullo! I’m sorry. "

@simply_merica commented:

"Oh my heart. Oh Mulo."

@omuhlegela stated:

"Oh my soul! May your soul rest in peace. Prayers go to your family, wife and son. "

@drmusamthombeni added:

"Ah man. Not Mulo."

Mzansi mourns the death of Zoleka Mandela

In another article, Briefly News reported that the passing of Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has touched the hearts of many South Africans.

Zoleka died surrounded by loved ones on the eve of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birthday at the age of 43.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News