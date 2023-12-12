SA singer and songwriter Zahara has passed away after her battle with liver complication

Tributes poured in for the multi-award-winning Loliwe hitmaker on social media

Many celebs and peeps from the entertainment industry paid their last respect to the star and shared how she has impacted their lives positively

Singer Zahara has passed away after weeks of being in hospital. Image: @zaharasa

Mzansi mourns the death of the award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara. It is alleged the star passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023.

#RIPZahara trends on X

The tragic news was announced on Twitter (X) by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, and soon after that, the #RIPZahara trended on X. The death of the Loliwe hitmaker shocked many netizens and Celebville, and many were heartbroken. Her sudden death brought a lot of sadness.

Many celebs poured in their tributes on social media to pay their last respect to the 36-year-old singer who has been fighting for her life in hospital for weeks.

Zahara, whose real name was Bulelewa Mkutukana, was loved by many. Celebrity publicist and close friend of the late Zahara, TK Goldfish, told Briefly News that he would dearly miss the singer and shared how she met the singer with the publication. He said:

"Firstly, condolenses to her family, I really lost a true friend and a sister to me, we met within the entertainment industry and i personally met her at the late Robbie Malinga's wedding.

"Zahara was a phenominal person and from the time i met we became very close friends and when we were in her close space she would take her guitar and just sing, she was a peaceful person and angel, I will miss her and heaven has definitely gained an angel."

See some of the tributes that poured in on X:

@Lady_Zamar wrote:

"Zahara did a lot for the music industry in south africa…paved the way for so many others with her icon presence and guitar in hand she will be missed. i never knew her personally but her music was loud and brave #ripzahara praying for her family she was loved."

@EFFSouthAfrica mentioned:

"Lala Ngoxolo Ma'Sthathu! Inkosi Mayikuphendule Ungene ngoLoliwe Ezulwini."

@Blomzit_Avenue said:

"Phumla ngoxolo my friend, till we meet again."

@jennifer_su shared:

"Rest in peace, Zahara. It seemed like yesterday when you released 'Loliwe' in 2011 and you became a superstar.You’ll always shine bright in our hearts and your voice will live in our hearts forever."

@expressoshow responded:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @ZaharaSA. An incredibly talented artist, our condolences to her family and friends. #RIPZahara #ExpressoShow."

@Chriseldalewis replied:

"She left us with such beautiful music. Rest well now Queen."

@JoyChauke5 mentioned:

"Ohh God ,, Life is too short Rest well my Dear."

@KhutsoTheledi commented:

"May your soul find eternal rest, Zahara."

