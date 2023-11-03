Tributes pour in for the late DiepCity actress Lebogang Mpyana, who recently passed away

The actress and comedian died on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, at the age of 34 after a short illness

Netizens shared clips of their favourite on-screen moment of the late Lebogang Lettie 'Khelina' Mpyana

Tributes pour in for 'DiepCity' actress Lebogang 'Khelina' Mpyana. Image: @lettielebogang

Source: Instagram

Mzansi continues to mourn the death of Lebohang Lettie Mpyana, also known for her famous character on DiepCity as 'Khelina'. The 34-year-old actress allegedly died on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, after a short illness.

Mzansi remembers Lebo 'Khelina' Mpyana with her special on-screen moments

The tragic news was announced on Twitter, and soon after that, the #RIPLEBOGANG trended online. The death of the DiepCity actress shocked many and left others heartbroken. Her sudden death brought a lot of sadness, but netizens decided to remember the star with some of their favourite scenes of her on-screen.

See some of the tributes that poured in on X:

@BaeSickGuy said:

"One of my favourite scenes from Khelina. What a talent."

@DivineDudu shared:

"This hurts. May your soul rest in peace."

@pluto_keyaka2 replied:

"This part of a scene makes me laugh."

@TheGHOST_SA mentioned:

"She said it."

Lebohang Lettie Mpyana dies at 34

The news of the actress's death left many stunned and heartbroken, as her fans can't believe she died at such a young age with many opportunities awaiting her. The actress gained popularity after she debuted on Mzansi's fan-favourite show DiepCity, playing the character Khelina.

The family spokesperson, T Mpyana, released a short statement confirming the death of the 34-year-old actress on her Facebook page. The statement reads:

""It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our daughter, Lebogang Mpyana. Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement. Memorial service and funeral service details will follow. Family Spokesperson: T Mpyana."

