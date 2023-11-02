Former Diski Divas reality star Thandeka Nhleko reportedly passed away on 28 October 2023

The WAG allegedly suffered from a gallbladder infection and was in and out of the hospital

Thandeka Nhleko the ex-wife of soccer player Nkosinathi Nhleko, will be laid to rest on Saturday, 4 November

Former ‘Diski Divas’ Reality Star Thandeka Nhleko Reportedly Passes Away From Gallbladder Infection

Former reality TV star Thandeka Nhleko has reportedly passed away.

Reality TV WAG dies

According to ZiMoja, Thandeka Nhleko, of Diski Divas fame, died on 28 October 2023. She had been in and out of the hospital as she battled a gallbladder infection.

A close friend of the former media personality said:

"The family is still coming to terms with her death. She was sick, she died from a gallbladder infection on Saturday. She had been in and out of hospital and will be laid to rest this coming Saturday."

Thandeka Nhleko will be laid to rest on Saturday, 4 November.

Rocky marriage to soccer player

Thandeka was the ex-wife of soccer player Nkosinathi Nhleko. Their marriage ended after alleged infidelity.

The publication reports that Thandeka previously claimed that there was abuse in her marriage.

The couple was married for 14 years.

DiepCity actress passes away from short illness

Former Diep City actress and comedian Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana has reportedly passed away after a short illness.

The actress played the funny role of 'Khelina' on DiepCity.

South Africans who are emotionally affected by Lebohang's tragic death are posting mournful messages on social media.

Producer of the show, Mandla N, also mourned the actress. He hailed her talent and creativity and expressed gratitude for having worked with her.

Takeoff remembered after a year of passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name was Kirshnic Khari Ball, was remembered by hip-hop fans on the first anniversary of his tragic death in Houston in 2022.

Social media users expressed their disbelief and grief, with many noting that they miss his music.

The post shared online marked the one-year anniversary of Takeoff's passing, and fans shared their condolences and fond memories of the rapper.

