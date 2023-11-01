Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name was Kirshnic Khari Ball, is being remembered by hip-hop fans on the first anniversary of his tragic death in Houston

Social media users expressed their disbelief and grief, with many noting that they miss his music

The post shared online marked the one-year anniversary of TakeOff's passing, and fans shared their condolences and fond memories of the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Hip-hop fans have taken to social media to remember the late Migos rapper TakeOff who was gunned down in Houston a year ago.

Migos Star TakeOff is being remembered on the anniversary of his death. Image: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage and Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Migos rapper TakeOff remembered on first death anniversary

It's been a year since Migos rapper Takeoff's death. The rapper whose name Kirshnic Khari Ball was one-third of the award-winning hip-hop group Migos.

TakeOff died after being shot at a party in Houston a year ago. Fans have taken to social media platforms to remember the rapper.

Reacting to a post shared on Twitter by the popular entertainment news page Daily Loud, social media users said they still can't believe the rapper is gone. The post's caption read:

"One year ago today, TakeOff tragically passed away in Houston "

Fans remember TakeOff on his death anniversary

Hip-hop lovers said they still can't believe TakeOff is gone. Many fans revealed that they missed the late rapper's music.

@mac_shad said:

"RIP Takeoff️.. sh*t still hurts Easily the best outta the 3"

@Devgurjar111111 added:

"One of the best moments of the year: Migos performing and leaving a space for Takeoff ️"

@makutelee added:

"May the soul of TakeOff continue to Rest in Peace, Amen ️"

@Gen2stephen wrote:

"So it's now one year since takeoff took off "

Netizens concerned as Drake follows Tyla on Instagram: “He is chowing all South African huns”

Briefly News reported that Tyla, the 21-year-old star from Mzansi, grabbed most of the international artist's attention and her recent follower on Instagram got Mzansi talking. It seems like Drake has a thing for South African huns. The rapper was trending again as he recently followed our young star, Tyla, on Instagram.

Drake previously also trended after he followed Uncle Waffles on the gram and gave the Tanzania hitmaker a huge shoutout after joining her live on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News