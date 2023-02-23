Scores of people took to their timelines to commemorate the first anniversary of Mzansi rapper Riky Rick's passing

The Boss Zonke hitmaker penned a cryptic post on the morning of 23 February 2022 and Mzansi learned later that he took his own life

King Kotini's fans and peers in the music industry took to social media to remember the rapper and fashionista on his death anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022. The late rapper's fans took to social media to commemorate the first anniversary of their fave's death.

Riky Rick was remembered on the first anniversary of his death. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Exactly a year ago, Riky Rick took to his timeline and posted a cryptic message to his followers. The late musician wrote:

"I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Later that day, Mzansi learnt that Riky ended his own life. The Boss Zonke hitmaker had been battling depression for years.

Riky Rick's stans remember their favourite artist

ZAlebs reports that scores of people took to Twitter to remember their favourite hip-hop artists. The hashtag #RikyRick trended on the microblogging app on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

@stankworldwide said:

"On this day last year (2022), we lost Rikhado 'Riky Rick' Makhado. 'We never die, We Multiply'."

@UncleVinny__ commented:

"It's been a year since you left us, Riky. The wounds haven't healed, you'll always be missed. Continue Resting In Power."

@TeffuJoy wrote:

"This day in 2022 we lost #RikyRick. RIP Champ."

@oraaaaaaatile added:

"@rikyrickworld today marks a year since you left us . The 23rd of February will always be part of cotton eaters culture where we get to celebrate your life and remind others and ourselves to be kind. Kind to others and our mental health."

AKA's family to host 'Mass Country' exclusive listening session

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family and management will host an exclusive listening session for the rapper's new album, Mass Country. The project will drop on Friday, 24 February.

AKA had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. He was out with friends when he was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road.

Supa Mega's family took to the slain rapper's official Twitter account and invited his fans to post their favourite video of AKA to score an invite to the Johannesburg party on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News