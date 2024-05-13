Master KG recently put Open Mic Productions on blast for alleged mistreatment

This comes after several artists came out complaining about the controversial record label and their shady ways

Mzansi is asking questions about what went down this time, with many convinced that Master KG was also scammed

Master KG opened up about his treatment by Open Mic Productions. Images: MasterKGsa

There seems to be some drama brewing between Master KG and Open Mic Productions. Without elaborating on the issue, the Keneilwe hitmaker suggested that the controversial record label is selfish.

Master KG drags Open Mic Productions

It appears that Master KG is the latest victim of Open Mic Productions. This is after the renowned producer hinted at mistreatment by the controversial record label, claiming that it was run by selfish people.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KG vented that OMP had some of the most selfish people he has ever worked with, echoing other artists' complaints.

Briefly News reported how Makhadzi dragged her former label for unfair treatment and said they renewed her contract without her knowledge.

Singer Paige also came forward and put the label on blast, claiming that they never paid her for her hit songs.

KG refused to elaborate on the matter, but further stated that the treatment from OMP had been going on for far too long:

"Open Mic Productions is one of the most selfish people I have ever worked with. I'm not a fan of talking stuff on social media, but this thing has been going on for too long now."

Mzansi reacts to Master KG's rant

Netizens were stunned by Master KG's complaints and speculated on what could have gone wrong:

041_roko said:

"Signing to a label keeps getting scarier and scarier."

MPhil_Sithole asked:

"Didn’t you take their side when Nomcebo Zikode was fighting for what’s rightfully hers?"

NkanyeziKubheka wrote:

"It never ends."

Ltd_Pty_ was curious:

"You were robbed too?"

thepicklejuice posted:

"All along I thought he was the owner of Open Mic."

Master KG responds to claims that he stole a song

In more Master KG updates, Briefly News shared the producer's response to allegations that he stole his song Keneilwe from Nkosazana Daughter.

KG clapped back at netizens, claiming that he has been in the industry for far too long to act so recklessly.

