Muso Master KG was accused of song theft by a Magdeline Zungu from the music group Dalom Kids

The group claimed they wrote the song Celebrate, which is now known as Master KG's song Keneilwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter

Responding to an X user, Master KG said he has been in the music industry for a long time and that he could not be this reckless

MasterKG said he did not steal 'Keneilwe' featuring Nkosazana Daughter from a music group. Image: @masterkg

Song theft and music ownership a common occurrences in the industry. Many artists often find themselves victims of this at the hands of established artists. But Muso Master KG distanced himself from this cruel act.

Master KG accused of song theft

A lady from a music group, Dalom Kids, accused Master KG of stealing their song Celebrate. The group member claimed that they wrote the song Celebrate, which is now known as Master KG's song Keneilwe featuring Nkosazana Daughter.

According to Fakaza, Magdeline said she is hurt when she hears the song because she was never properly compensated for it.

"When you visit [my home] and witness how I'm nurturing my children... it's heart-wrenching. I don't even receive royalties for my music. The last time I received royalties was in 2021, and the payment was only R500."

Master KG says he is knowledge about the industry

Responding to an X user @Am_Blujay, Master KG said he has been in the music industry for a long time. He said he could never be this reckless to make such a mistake.

The user said:

"Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter reworked a song, Keneilwe by the original Dalom Kids without permission."

Master KG clapped back by saying:

"O bolela masepa (You're speaking nonsense), you're only posting for likes. Read the story to understand, and not for likes. I have been in the music for some time for me to do things recklessly."

