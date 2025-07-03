Former Idols SA Season 9 star Musa Sukwene has shared the wonderful news of the birth of his baby

Taking to Instagram, his wife Tshiamo Makama announced that they welcomed their second child together

The couple's followers and fellow celebs celebrated them, and they spread positivity in their comments section

‘Idols SA’ winner Musa Sukwene is now a father of three. Image: Musathevoice

Source: Instagram

Musa Sukwene welcomes newborn

South African singer Musa Sukwene is beaming with excitement after he and his wife became parents to a newborn baby once again. The former Idols SA Season 9 winner shared the exciting news on his Instagram page.

On Instagram on Wednesday, 2 July, Musa's lovely wife Tshiamo Makama announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Makama posted some heartwarming pictures from the delivery room at Life Fourways.

"Our family has grown by two feet! Welcome to the world, little man. Thank you @gynae_worx, @pranakidspaediatrics and the team at @lifefourways for always being good to my family and making the journey always so easy. I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him (1 Samuel 1:27)," the doting mommy wrote.

The couple was joined by their toddler daughter, whom they welcomed in May 2024. This now makes the Nomkhitha hitmaker a father of three. Sukwene reportedly welcomed his first child, who is now a teenager, when he was 22 years old. He and his wife got married in a very private wedding ceremony attended by family members and close friends only.

Previously, Musa spoke about being a private person with ZiMoja after he and his wife welcomed their baby. "She is the cutest and most adorable thing ever. You know me, I like to protect what I have."

‘Idols SA’ Winner Musa Sukwene is now a father of three. Image: Musathevoice

Source: Instagram

SA unites to celebrate the Sukwenes

Nothing but positivity was spread in their comments section, with fans, followers, and friends gushing over Musa Sukwene's baby.

Priska said:

"Congratulations, you guys."

Young Cassidy stated:

"Congratulations boizen. Super proud of you, guys."

Tshidi Nockiey replied:

"Congrats, Mr and Mrs Sukwene. Glory to God."

Naimakay SA gushed:

"What a beautiful blessing. Congra bhuti, to you and your wife."

Imsewelakgatla said:

"Congratulations to you, daddy and your family. May the beautiful Sukwene family continue growing in numbers."

JT The Voice wished:

"Congratulations, Musa and family, this is your Cousin Mmabatho from Dallas, USA , I am really happy for you guys. I was scrolling through my Instagram and I saw you and your beautiful family."

Nanit ZA said:

"The sweetest news! Sending so much love to you and, baby."

Check out the cute photos below:

