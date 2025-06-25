Connie Ferguson's daughter, Lesedi Motsunyane, recently welcomed her second child

The media personality spoke about wanting to spend as much time with her newborn as possible by building a routine for them

News of her pregnancy was followed by congratulatory messages and well-wishes from followers and industry peers

Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Motsunyane, has set her intentions for managing motherhood. Images: sediimatsunyane

Connie Ferguson's daughter is officially a mother of two, and recently shared how she manages her time with her little cub.

Lesedi Motsunyane speaks about her newborn

Lesedi Motsunyane is the proud mother of two little boys, and she says she wants to be even more intentional and present in raising her newborn.

The actress, who is Connie Ferguson's first child from her previous marriage to Neo Motsunyane, shared a video speaking about building a routine with her baby and wanting to spend as much time with him as possible:

"Being a mom, this time around, I've really just set the intention to spend as much time with baby bear as possible, but also making sure that he is safe."

Lesedi Motsunyane says she wants to spend as much time with her newborn as possible. Image: sediimatsunyane

Through a partnership with Phillips, she shared how their electronic steriliser and breast pump have been game-changers to help make life easier for her while she focuses on being the best mom she can be.

Briefly News previously shared Connie's excitement about her daughter's pregnancy and welcoming another grandchild to "her little village":

"And baby makes 5! What a blessing! Thank you to our little village for coming out to celebrate with us! Love and appreciate you STACKS!"

South Africa shows love to Lesedi Motsunyane

Mzansi congratulated Lesedi on her newborn and praised her efforts in making motherhood work for her and her son:

Motswana-South African actress, Connie Ferguson, showed love to Lesedi:

"Super proud of you, Mommy!"

mrosmaseepe wrote:

"Congrats, Sedi. I don't know when, but I'm ready to be a Mom again."

nomathebula06 said:

"Welcome to motherhood, dear, enjoy every moment, they grow up so fast."

Mzansi actress, Candice Modiselle, was impressed:

"Taking notes!! You’re doing amazing, sweetie!!"

thandi_angel_thandiwe_ added:

"Blessed blessings. l cannot wait to be pregnant and have babies."

Connie Ferguson said she's proud of her daughter, Lesedi Motsunyane, after she welcomed her second baby. Image: sediimatsunyane

kefi_the_doula endorsed:

"You’re doing amazing, Mama Bear. @philipsaventsa products are amazing and convenient. Thank you for sharing this moment, I love this for you two."

charlotte_etambuyu was impressed:

"Making motherhood look so simple. Congratulations!"

chefli_ responded:

"Oh my gosh! I didn’t hear a word you said the first time because this is just so CUTE! But thank you for the plug, mama bear."

mampho3 said:

"I am so glad that things are made easier for Moms. Enjoy your time with baby bear."

pearlngobeni laughed:

"I almost said, 'I want one,' then quickly remembered I'm a mom to teenagers!"

