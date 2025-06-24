Natasha Thahane recently shared an adorable video of her son playing sports

The little man showed some potential on the soccer pitch, taking after his dad, Thembinkosi Lorch

South Africans said he's the next Lorch, "Nyoso Junior," and anticipate a bright sporting future

Natasha Thahane posted an adorable video of her and Thembinkosi Lorch’s son playing football. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's son is already showing some sporting potential after being seen playing golf and soccer.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane's son plays sports

You know what they say, like father, like son, and Thembinkosi Lorch's little man might just be another soccer star in the making.

The young man, with whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Natasha Thahane, was spotted in a recent video showing interest in sports, but it's evident which one many fans would want him to pursue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s son showed off his football skills. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Blood and Water actress shared clips of her little man running around a mini soccer pitch with several instructors.

His vibrant performance and several scored goals not only show his potential on the pitch but also that soccer truly runs through his veins.

This comes after his dad's impressive performance during Wydad Casablanca's World Cup showdown against Manchester City.

Here's what Mzansi said about Natasha and Lorch's son

South Africans are impressed with the little man's clear talent and said soccer was in his blood:

fifi.lindy wroteL

"It's in the genes; his dad is doing wonders in America."

zimelemdlets10 said:

"I don't know why, but every time I see this kid, he just shakes my soul."

rosemary_zimu showed love to the little man:

"My sporty baby! Love him so much."

naomichamphor added:

"He is his father's son. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

_swezzy_g posted:

"Aii, your father is making us proud, yerrrrr."

Mzansi said Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch’s son will take after his dad. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

__thandeka_ joked:

"Remind me, what did they say about the apple and the tree and falling?"

avela_ngc1 responded:

"Your dad is doing wonders overseas!"

khumbuzee was impressed:

"This boy has speed, and he runs with intention."

snembally_nxumalo commented:

"Your father is not planing to come back there uzothathwa abo Juventus nabo Madrid ngeke udlala kamnandi. I am so proud."

ntombibasi celebrated:

"Nyoso Junior has arrived!"

Natasha Thahane glows up after Thembinkosi Lorch break-up

Natasha Thahane has been glowing and looking better than ever, and appears more content about where she is now.

The actress caught many fans off guard with the announcement of her break-up from former Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch.

Though she never disclosed what had led to the split, her cryptic messages, revealed by Briefly News, led many online users to believe the footballer may have been abusive.

However, it was her message about "making it out alive" that left many fans shaken, considering the footballer's alleged violent past.

Back in June 2023, Lorch made headlines after he was found guilty of reportedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, facing charges of assault with intent to cause bodily harm.

Stephanie Ndlovu ignores Hungani's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Hungani Ndlovu celebrating his birthday.

He received heartfelt messages from fans and followers, but his estranged wife, Stephanie, was nowhere to be found, seemingly ignoring her ex's birthday after news broke about their divorce.

Source: Briefly News