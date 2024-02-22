Natasha Thahane stunned fans with her glow after her recent breakup

The actress called it quits with her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, and looks fantastic

Most netizens gushed over Natasha's glow, while others claimed that she was just pretending to be strong

Natasha Thahane showed off her post-breakup glow with some gorgeous selfies. Images: natasha_thahane

Fans believe that Natasha Thahane is looking happier than ever since breaking up with Thembinkosi Lorch - even glowing! The Blood & Water star posted a selfie showing off her gorgeous smile and sparked a heated debate about whether she had moved on or was merely putting on an act.

Natasha Thahane shows off breakup glow

Our girl Natasha Thahane is coming from a breakup and seems to be doing quite well. The actress posted a series of gorgeous selfies, her first post since announcing her split from her soccer player baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress showed off her gorgeous smile and face card that never declines while out at a restaurant:

What you need to know about Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's breakup

Natasha Thahane announced her breakup with Thembinkosi Lorch on 19 February 2024

This was after the actress bought herself flowers on Valentine's Day and masked it with a TikTok trend

Natasha later posted a video of Rihanna's interview speaking about her abuse scandal with Chris Brown, leaving fans to put two and two together

Later, the actress shared another cryptic post throwing shade at someone for never taking accountability for their actions - again, leaving fans to read between the lines

Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane's selfies

Netizens fawned over Natasha's flawless beauty, saying her breakup gave her a glow:

South African actress, Minnie Dlamini complimented Natasha:

"Absolutely beautiful!"

nditsheni_mushavhi said:

"Single and happy!"

molomokeneilwe was stunned:

"Such a gorgeous person."

Meanwhile, some netizens dragged Natasha mercilessly. Mzansi brought up the fact that the actress dated an alleged abuser, while others claimed that she was hiding her pain behind her "fake smile":

RolivhuwaLidobo dragged Natasha:

"You dated a guy with four baby mommas and a history of assault, allegedly and still expected him to treat you differently? Ladies, some things don't really need masterclasses, come on!"

dme_363 advised:

"Don't try to fake being happy after a breakup; allow yourself to feel the pain or you'll have a breakdown."

LeoSam_SA asked:

"Who is she lying to?"

Slik Talk drags Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

In more Natasha Thahane updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Slik Talk dragging Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch.

The problematic YouTuber called Lorch all types of names, hurling all the insults he could think of while shaming Natasha for falling pregnant by the soccer player - yoh!

