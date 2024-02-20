Mzansi uncovered an old video of Slick Talk dragging former lovers, Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

The controversial YouTuber warned Natasha about her baby daddy, calling him an embarrassment

Mzansi couldn't help but agree with Slick Talk, saying his rant was on point

Mzansi uncovered a video of Slick Talk dissing Natasha Thahane for having a baby with Thembinkosi Lorch. Images: Instagram/ natasha_thahane, Twitter/ TsietsiRubbish, Instagram/ thembinkosi_lorch_3

An old video of Slick Talk throwing jabs at Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch resurfaced on the internet. This was after the actress announced her separation from her baby daddy and caused an uproar. Mzansi believes that Slick Talk had the foresight that Natasha didn't have.

Slick Talk drags Natasha and Lorch

It's been some time since social media heard from Slick Talk. Come to think of it, the YouTuber last posted a video in March 2023 dragging Amanda du-Pont over her allegations against Jub Jub.

So it was a nostalgic moment for netizens when a video of the controversial YouTuber criticising Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch conveniently resurfaced after the couple ended their relationship.

Twitter (X) user LindoMyeni shared the clip of Slick Talk saying Natasha made a mistake by falling pregnant by Lorch. Slick once dragged Natasha for turning Lorch into an influencer:

"This is one of the worst mistakes you've ever made in your life. You don't bet on a guy like Lorch; he's a complete liability, fraud, and an overhyped media darling. He will disappoint you every time."

"This man's career is on a downward spiral; what have you done, Natasha Thahane? You don't make a baby with a guy like Lorch; he's an embarrassment. I'm an Orlando Pirates supporter, and do you know how much money I've lost because of this clown?"

Mzansi reacts to Slick Talk's video

Netizens agreed with what Slick Talk had to say about Natasha and Lorch's relationship. Recently, netizens made their own analysis of the couple's relationship after Natasha shared a disturbing post following their breakup.

socca4231 said:

"They said Slik Talk was a hater and wanted Natasha to himself, but the guy saw something we didn't see."

MunthuWabwino agreed with Slick Talk:

"Loud and correct, but his voice is still annoying."

xola_khalipha wrote:

"This is by far the most accurate assessment of Lorch."

thabelomaanda agreed:

"Nothing but facts."

maudymlegodi was stunned:

"Bathong, this was very personal."

GumbiClifford posted:

"I'm afraid it's true."

Natasha Thahane buys herself flowers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane joining a viral TikTok trend and buying herself flowers on Valentine's Day.

This was before the actress officially announced her breakup from her soccer player baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch.

