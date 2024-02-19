Actress Natasha Thahane announced her breakup with Thembinkosi Lorch on Instagram, revealing they will co-parent their son

Social media users expressed surprise and varied reactions to the shocking news about the stars' separation

Some speculate on Lorch's reasons for the breakup, while others empathise with Thahane's situation

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane has announced that she is breaking up with her baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch in a viral social media post.

Natasha Thahanehas announced her breakup with Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Natasha Thahane and Lorch's relationship ends in tears

Social media is buzzing after Natasha Thahane's recent announcement. The star dropped the bombshell about her relationship a few days after Valentine's Day.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one announced that they both decided to end their relationship. Natasha also noted that the two will remain friends and will co-parent their son. The statement read:

"Thembinkosi Lorch and I have decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life."

Mzansi reacts to Lorch and Natasha's breakup

Social media is buzzing following Natasha Thahane's post. Fans are dishing mixed reactions about the former couple.

@MzuraVanie said:

"Why is Natasha telling us their business with Lorch, they started dating together mos without us. "

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"Lorch dumped Natasha so he can chew the millions of Sundowns in peace with the baddies …What a King."

@Lush_Beauty1 commented:

"Haibo Natasha and Lorch have separated. Kunini sitho Yhoo this year "

@Shonny_SA added:

"Our hate keeps shining Lorch and Natasha have parted ways now we wait for Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni "

@Gommiey_x commented:

"Why is Natasha posting a statement about her breaking up with Lorch when they’ve kept it on the low for such a long time?"

@JackzMind said:

"I think Thembinkosi Lorch fumbled big time here, what a beautiful family he had. Co-parenting can be a struggle sometimes, especially when the communication with the BBM wasn't great initially. Strength to our sister @Natasha_Thahane "

Slikour’s wife Melissa Wilkinson allegedly plans to nullify marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Melissa Wilkinson, Slikout's wife, is said to be seeking to challenge the basis of her marriage. This was after she allegedly considered a divorce.

Melissa reportedly discovered that instead of a community of property contract, she signed an antenuptial agreement, which she neither examined nor sought advice on - yoh!

