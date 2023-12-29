Mihlali Ndamase and her businessman boyfriend Leeroy have broken up, and she is on an anger rampage

The influencer accused him of owing her money and revealed his private cellphone number

Ndamase also accused Leeroy of failing to pay some of their Mexico vacation bills because his card was declined

Mihlali Ndamase has exposed Leeroy Sidambe's private number. Image: @mihlali_n, @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase is fuming and has gone on an anger rampage. The businesswoman put her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe on blast recently, causing her to top the trends list.

Mihlali posts Leeroy's private number

The YouTuber went on a rant after it was speculated that she and her businessman boyfriend Leeroy had broken up. This was fuelled by a video clip which had circulated online of Leeroy kissing another woman while on vacation in Dubai.

Her anger rampage lead to her exposing Leeroy's cellphone number. Netizens caught a screenshot of the number, and one peep @reaschwarz searched the number on Truecaller, and it belongs to Leeroy indeed.

"This is Mihlali officially declaring war."

Mihlali accuses Leeroy and co. of owing her money

In her expose, Mihlali said Leeroy and his friend Melusi owe her money. Ndamase also accused Leeroy of failing to pay some of their Mexico vacation bills because his card was declined.

"Don't post in Dubai like your bosses, when you owe me money bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings. Who was coughing out money in Mexico when your card was busy declining? Lol don't try me. I left that person in October. Ndine peace."

Mzansi warns Mihlali of doxing

Under the comments section of that tweet, netizens warned Mihlali against the dangers of doxing.

@MaKoopano asked:

"Why would we call a broke man? Ha a she must grow up."

@SthembiD asked:

"She really thought it will last forever?"

@SandileCharles3 said:

"Popi act can be applied here and she could face legal charges."

@Naytholo added:

"When the guy was rich she wouldn't have shared his 10ns , she thinks she is clever."

@TheGyal_ said:

"She is a clown. The man moved on and she’s causing him drama."

@leliibaby said:

"She must move on she’s only embarrassing herself in this situation. He doesn’t want her and it’s okay."

@DineoTsaBadimo added:

"I hate when heartbreak makes you do stupid things like this. You literally just stop using your brain."

Mihlali paid for her own birthday trip to Mexico

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have broken up, and the influencer is revealing everything.

Including the fact that she paid for most of the Mexico vacation when his card declined.

