Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe have broken up, and the influencer is revealing everything

Including the fact that she paid for most of the Mexico vacation when his card declined

Netizens have been dragging Mihlali Ndamase, who used to brag about her man and the things he did for her

Mihlali Ndamase’s vacation to Mexico has been placed under scrutiny. Image: @mihlali_n

Social media is having a field day with beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase. This comes after news of the end of her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali and Leeroy take over Mexico

For her 27th birthday, Mihlali Ndamase and her then-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe went on their baecation to Mexico. She even vlogged their entire trip to the country and how Leeroy spoiled the birthday girl with expensive gifts.

During their birthday dinner, Mihlali said Leeroy Sidambe was her best friend and the love of her life.

Many women swooned over the couple, and many longed for a relationship like theirs. It wasn't until recently when Mihlali dropped a bomb and said Leeroy's card declined and she had to pay for most of the things.

Leeroy and his friends are currently in Dubai, and an angry Mihlali took to Instagram to accuse them of owing her money.

"Don't post in Dubai like your bosses, when you owe me money bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings. Who was coughing out money in Mexico when your card was busy declining? Lol don't try me. I left that person in October. Ndine peace."

Netizens drag Mihlali for the Mexico vacay

An X user by the handle @KOrthens shared clips from the YouTube vlog including the part where Mihlali acted surprised at some of the gifts she received. She even thanked Leeroy for the trip.

Mzansi peeps have been dragging Mihlali for bragging about her man and the things he did for her.

@KOrthens said:

"Never trust everything you see on the internet please."

@Busi_Blackie said:

"This dusts me, you can see a person who pays for her own things."

@leboo_m_ asked:

"Guys, but she said she paid when his card declined.. so it was probably for the food and other expenses like transportation."

@Joy14805816 shared:

"Saw this TikTok story from a gent who was seating next to a lady in bus. He saw her sending money to bae, texted him and said “I sent by mistake please reverse it” bae did so. She screenshot the money reflecting posted on WA “sivuka ngama bank notification.”

@Yamkelagrey asked:

"What I am struggling to understand is why does a beautiful, successful and smart young woman doing with a man undergoing a divorce. Like your dating pool is so wide, why bring that stress to yourself? Mihlali kodwa!"

Leeroy spotted kissing another woman

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase's relationship with Leeroy Sidambe is under scrutiny as a video of Sidambe kissing another woman trended.

Fans expressed shock and disappointment on social media, with some noting that they had anticipated the split.

