The ongoing feud between media personalities Gcinile and Grootman escalated as Gcinile's cousin retaliated against Grootman's accusations

Gcinile's cousin refuted Grootman's claim that Gcinile dated K Naomi's husband, stating that Gcinile was involved with Tshepo before Naomi

Social media users are closely following the drama, with many supporting Gcinile's cousin for defending her

It looks like the battle between media personalities Gcinile and Grootman is far from over. The streets were recently buzzing after Gcinile's cousin came out guns blazing at Grootman with fiery responses.

Gcinile's cousin fires back at Grootman

Grootman and Gnicile's messy breakup is the talk of the town on social media. Fans have been sharing thoughts on the various allegations levelled against the media personalities. Grootman pressed the wrong button when he accused his baby mama of dating K Naomi's husband Tshepo.

Responding to the allegations, Gnicile's cousin with the handle @hotmessntlantla poured cold water on Grootman's claims. Setting the record straight, the cousin said that Gnicile dated Tshepo long before Naomi was in the picture. The post further stated that the two flew to London together when they were still dating. Part of the spicy response read:

"Let me clear the picture for you Barbie, Gnicile was dating that man before Naomi came into the picture. Close people to her knew about the relationship. [He] flew to London with her, (which is what you are mad about). She was never that man's side."

Mzansi weighs in on Gnicile and Grootman's drama

Social media users are enjoying being on the front row as the drama unfolds. Fans applauded Gnicile's cousin for standing up for her.

@TaylorQueenMada said:

"Oh gosh this is embarrassing for K bandla "

@MballyPM wrote:

"Grootman was the one who mentioned k’s hubby first and mnje he deactivated mebesho."

@ntandopamani commented:

"This cousin is just adding more fuel to the fire."

@moo_lwe_li added:

"It really is a small world."

Grootman Selahle drops more files about Gcinile Thwala

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Grootman has made jaw-dropping claims against the mother of his child, Gcinile Thwala. The famous Instagram couple have broken up, but their break-up has turned nasty, and they are going back and forth on social media.

Grootman Selahle has made some damning claims against his baby mama, Gcinile Thwala. Their bitter break-up has taken a very nasty turn, and Grootman is not holding back.

